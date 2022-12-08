‘That’s Just What it Is’: Comedian Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross

Pretty Vee seemingly has confirmed she’s dating Miami boss Rick Ross. The television personality and socialite appeared on the season finale of Revolt TV’s “Black Girl Stuff” show. The fun-filled conversation took a turn when one of the hosts, Akilah Ffriend, brought up that she and the Maybach Music Group CEO were dating. She was then asked what attracted her to Ross.

“Yeah, it’s the boss; I think it’s the boss in him,” said the 27-year-old. “I like guys who lead. So when you a leader, you can step to me.”

The “Wild N’ Out‘ star went on to explain that she’s learned a lot from the 46-year-old rapper and entrepreneur.

“But again when it comes down to Ross, Ross is the type of person who you look at and you just admire … you’re inspired by. Like, ‘I want to do what you’re doing, so teach me,” she continued. “So in the back end I’m actually a student to the game as well. So I mean yeah, if you want to say that. That’s just what it is.”

Pretty Vee seemingly confirms she’s dating music mogul Rick Ross. (Photo: yessimprettyvee/Instagram.)

A clip of their discussion was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where fans in the comments had a lot to say about this potential budding new romance. Some were very supportive, while others raised questions.

“Period!!!!!!! ……..” said Yung Miami, who has been dating her own boss, Diddy, for months.

“I always thought they was playing,” wrote a second person. “When did this start?????? We need answers, lol,” said a third.

According to a fourth social media user, “They been together for a minnnnnnnn. I really wanna say they past the year mark for sure. I like that they’re starting to reveal it more.”

Fans became suspicious that Pretty Vee was dating Ross months after she became a global brand ambassador for his liquor brand, Luc Belaire. In September 2021, the two went viral after sharing promo photos from their “Boss Talk” conversation series.

“Pretty Vee and Rick Ross being a couple is cuteeee & I knew they was messing around a minute ago when they did a photo shoot together,” said one individual on Twitter.

Pretty Vee and Rick Ross being a couple is cuteeee & I knew they was messing around a minute ago when they did a photo shoot together 🥰 — ❤️Most Hated❤️ (@Yes_ImTreeTree) December 8, 2022

Another tweeted, “Pretty vee and Rick Ross is a modern-day B.I.G. and Charlie bmore if you know you know.”

Pretty vee and Rick Ross is a modern day B.I.G. and Charlie bmore if you know you know pic.twitter.com/20clqKx6oE — ❤️❤️joy❤️❤️ (@Boo_Sagittarius) December 8, 2022

Someone else wrote, “Y’all remember that time at the bet awards with Pretty Vee & Rick Ross lmao it makes sense now.”

y’all remember that time at the bet awards with Pretty Vee & Rick Ross lmao it makes sense now — LLS 💚 (@chancetheindigo) December 8, 2022

If you watched the 2022 BET Awards in June, then you couldn’t miss Pretty Vee hosting the Red Carpet Live! Pre-show with Terrance J, which aired before the awards show. She stopped Ross for an interview, but he immediately began flirting on camera.

“What’s up y’all! It’s ya girl Pretty Vee and look who’s behind me,” she said during the taping as Ross kissed her on the cheek. “My bae,” she declared.

When Vee asked him to confirm their status for the world, the Florida native said, “We got keep them out our business.”

Some fans are confused about Ross’ love life since he seemingly confirmed he was dating Tanzanian singer Hamisa Mobetto. Rumors about the pair dating surfaced after a flirty Instagram Live session in May.

9MagTV captured both artists flirting repeatedly in the video, and discussing working on a song together. Ross continued laying it on thick, mentioning that he wanted to get some “time” with Mobetto, telling her he wanted to “calm your soul.” At one point, Mobetto said, “Remember the last time you talk to my mother?”

Ross pressured the “Pop It” singer to answer fan questions about whether they were dating. She put the pressure back on him, to which he responded, “She’s mine. Yes. She is.”