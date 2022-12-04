‘When We Said I Do There Was Never a Moment When We Were Thinking I Don’t’: DeVon Franklin Opens Up About Life as an Unmarried Man After Split from Meagan Good

DeVon Franklin opens up about maneuvering life now as a divorced man.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Sheree Zampino and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 44-year-old Franklin revealed his thought process while going through this new phase in his life that he’d never once imagined for himself.

“When you’re on the other side of a marriage that did not work the way you thought, it changes everything. It’s painful.”

Franklin explained a painful reality he had to come to terms with regarding his newfound freedom as a single man.

DeVon Franklin. (Photo: @devonfranklin/Instagram)

“I just bought a piece of property, first piece of property. In the contract, ‘DeVon Franklin: an unmarried man’ might as well be broken down. ’Cause I never saw this moment.”

The author and motivational speaker further explained never picturing himself getting a divorce from ex-wife Meagan Good.

He stated, “When we said ‘I Do’ there was never a moment when we were thinking, ‘I Don’t’ so, to live in the ‘I don’t’, you don’t know what it’s like until you do.”

Franklin and Good will soon be reaching a year since their split announcement via a joint statement to People magazine last December.

Good also uploaded a lengthy caption following their statement onto her Instagram page letting fans know that there is only love between them.

Although they may no longer be together, Franklin has been adamant about not placing blame on Good for their marriage coming to an end and rather focusing on the next chapter of their lives.

“A lot of times in relationships, it’s very easy to say, ‘Oh, that person’s the problem,” He told the New York Post. “No. Look in the mirror and say, ‘OK, what’s my part in this? And what can I do to make change in myself?”

Franklin and Good met in 2011 the set of romcom “Jumping the Broom” while Franklin was working as a studio executive and Good played a character named Blythe; they would later wed the following year on June 26, 2012.

Franklin and Good stayed together for nine years before separating and even wrote a book titled, “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love,” which highlighted their keys to a successful relationship.

Fans can watch the newest episode on Facebook Watch on Monday, Dec. 5.