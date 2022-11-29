CBD For Pain: 10 Products To Reduce Inflammation And Muscle Pain

CBD has recently developed itself as a revolutionary pain-relieving product. Cannabidiol, more commonly referred to as CBD, is a chemical compound found in the marijuana plant.

CBD is currently being used to help relieve anxiety disorders, promote heart health, and is even being prescribed to patients suffering from epilepsy. CBD also provides an additional benefit — pain relief.

But how do you find the right product for your personal needs? With so many to choose from it can be difficult weeding through all of the options — that’s why this list was born.

Best CBD For Pain Management

The following CBD oils have proven themselves to be the best products for pain relief.

CBD for Pain: Top 10 Products for Feeling Better in 2023

These are some of the best CBD products for pain on the market today.

Pros:

500 mg CBD Isolate

Targeted relief for aches and pains

Easy to take on-the-go for relief anywhere

CBDistillery’s Isolate CBD Relief Stick is perfect for targeting specific areas that need your attention. With 500 mg of CBD, you’ll get soothing relief on contact, with a no-mess application that you can just throw in your bag and take with you wherever you go.

CBDistillery is an online-based platform that markets a massive variety of CBD and cannabinoid products. Whether you’re looking for relaxing formulas or to boost energy throughout the day, CBDistillery comes through. They are very proud to have well over 38,000 5-star reviews and have been featured on multiple occasions in the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Forbes, CNN and Healthline as a best seller.

Being a USA-based business, only growing hemp locally, an active participant in natural farming practices, and producing only non-GMO hemp oil, it is no wonder CBDistillery remains the leader in the CBD business.

Pros:

Absorbs quickly to provide relief

Menthol gives a cooling sensation

Can easily target specific areas of trouble

Increase your quality of life with Cornbread Hemp’s new CBD Lotion + Menthol formula. With 500 mg of CBD and 20 mg of THC, this little tub packs a big punch against pain and provides a quick and easy way to take back your day. And it even ships within 24 hours!

We love transparency and Cornbread Hemp delivers. First-time users, as well as experts of CBD, can benefit from visiting Cornbread Hemp. Not only do they offer various products for pain relief, but they also even publish articles and newsletters to better educate their clients.

Best for Joint Relief: Diamond CBD Oil Biotech Muscle Magic Joint Relief Cream

Pros:

Comes in two strengths

Also available in a bundle

All-natural, hemp-derived CBD

This cream offers renewal and restoration to keep your day as pain-free as possible. With either 500 or 1000 mg of CBD, just rub a little bit of it wherever you need relief to begin to feel its magic.

You can purchase CBD Oil Biotech through Diamond CBD, a research-intensive manufacturer committed to providing the best CBD and delta products to consumers.

Best with Cooling Relief: Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cooling Gel

Pros:

No parabens, synthetic fragrances or GMOs

Completely vegan and animal cruelty-free

Formulated with menthol, arnica and full spectrum hemp extract

Formulated with menthol, this cooling gel provides instant relief for active lifestyles. Whether it’s the bustle of your daily grind, a long hike, or an evening gym session, this CBD-infused gel will provide the comfort you need to keep going.

Specifically formulated to contain no major allergens, restrict synthetic additives (such as colors, dyes, or fragrances), and be completely cruelty-free, you can rest assured knowing you’re using a genuine product. This gel was created with the intention to be used anywhere on your skin (besides your eyes of course), which makes it a well-rounded pain reliever.

As leaders in organic hemp farming, Charlotte’s Web has set the standard for social responsibility and sustainability in CBD production. Since its inception, Charlotte’s Web has been compelled to illuminate the lives of others, even establishing non-profit, care-based programs and grants for those who need CBD to live a better life.

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

Unique infusion of white willow bark and caffeine

Solvent and cruelty-free

CBDfx makes CBD application simple with their Muscle & Joint cream. Their patented, medically reviewed cooling formula is a safe and effective way to soothe muscle aches and joint pain. This cream takes about 10 minutes to kick in and customers say they typically only need to apply it a few times a day.

A bonus is that it is fragrance-free, which means it won’t be distracting at work or attempt to compete with your favorite perfume. Additionally, the active ingredient in the formula’s white willow bark converts into salicylic acid after application; this has been proven to help lower inflammation and soothe muscle aches and pains.

Born in 2014, the San Francisco-based CBD company CBDfx has continued to produce high-quality products. By providing full-spectrum and CBD isolate goods, CBDfx has made a massive impact on the market. Friends Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers both founded CBDfx believing that everyone should have access to the market of wellness and pain relief that CBD offers.

Best Athletic Recovery Balm: Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream

Pros:

50% discount available to first responders and military

1500mg of CBD

Combined with menthol and herbaceous arnica

Extract Labs CBD Muscle Cream packs a serious punch against chronic pain. But it’s not just for athletes. This muscle cream is a topical balm packed in a sleek, 3oz can. It fits nicely in a pocket, purse, backpack, gym bag, and just about everywhere. And by using a simple blend of 8 organic ingredients, there is no worry when applying this cream. One dime-size amount applied to a problem area will promote recovery, alleviate stiffness, and relieve soreness.

The vision of Extract Labs is to combine innovation and service to provide trustworthy hemp oil extract. From Lafayette, Colorado, Extract Labs prides itself on quality and transparency by staying local and staying true. Extract Labs also honors our service members and provides a 50% discount to veterans, active-duty military, healthcare workers, first responders, and teachers.

Best for Inflammation: FOCL Relief Cream

Pros:

Aloe, Shea Butter & Arnica to reduce inflammation

Premium CBD & Camphor Oil blend

Rapid cooling relief

Relief Cream by FOCL quickly eliminates aching muscles and painful joints by combining 500mg of CBD with powerful menthol. FOCL even adds soothing botanicals to ensure fast-acting pain relief. While some CBD products naturally contain a small amount of THC, FOCL takes the extra step to ensure no THC is present in their relief cream. All products are tested via a third party and all methods are doctor formulated.

FOCL, founded by Ken Lawson, was created after its owner realized the shocking amount of low-quality CBD products on the market. The company is based around family, relationships, hobbies, self-care and work — FOCL believes that you should be pain-free when enjoying your life.

Pros:

Convenient roll-on gel

Options to choose different CBD strength

Broad spectrum CBD infused with 19 essential oils

Koi CBD’s Pain Relieving Roll-On Gel offers a broad spectrum CBD to relieve pain associated with backaches, bruises, sprains and arthritis. The applicator is easy to use, providing a mess-free solution to daily discomfort. Having the ability to choose between different strengths also offers a huge advantage; take what you need, when you need it.

Each batch of Koi CBD is tested, and those lab results can be found by simply plugging in your batch number on their website.

Koi uses only USA-grown hemp and utilizes the whole plant extraction process (which yields a purer form of CBD). This helps ensure the customers are getting exactly what they’re looking for and the third-party lab testing helps secure its spot on this list.

Best for Immediate Relief: Kanibi CBD Enhanced Eucalyptus Cream

Pros:

100% money back guarantee

Made in FDA inspected facility

Cools, refreshes and moisturizes

﻿Other CBD-based products can take up to two hours before the pain-relieving benefits are noticed; Kanibi topical can target troubling areas immediately. The Enhanced Eucalyptus Cream is a lightweight sports cream that offers quick absorption into the skin without an excessive oily residue. Kanibi guarantees 6-8mg of CBD per pump which assures its users they will be back to their pain-free selves in no time. Whether it’s athletic soreness or everyday stress and aches, Kabini has got your back.

Kanibi is a highly scientific-based CBD company. By using a double laboratory testing procedure, Kanibi products all contain downloadable lab results. This redefines CBD manufacturing and promotes clarity between Kanibi and its customers.

Simple and Effective: JustCBD Ultra Relief CBD Gel

Pros:

Pain relieving and anti-inflammatory properties

Improved circulation with rosemary infusion

Heavy-duty metal container

It’s simple. With so many products to choose from, JustCBD makes finding yours easy. Their Ultra Relief CBD Gel contains a high dosage of CBD and menthol to encourage quick pain relief. Rosemary and thyme help naturally decrease inflammation and offer a clean, outdoorsy scent. With 5% menthol and 2% camphor, JustCBD’s Ultra Relief CBD Gel might offer the exact pain relief you’re looking for.

From gummies to oil extracts, to topicals, JustCBD has the product you’re looking for. Based out of Florida and with offices reaching as far as London, JustCBD promises to deliver the highest quality CBD products with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Their products contain hemp only grown in the USA and contain zero fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides. JustCBD is certified by the Good Manufacturing Practices program and is more than happy to share lab results.

How We Chose Our Winners

Our team conducts all the research, so you don’t have to! Here is how we go about finding the best products for this list.

Customer Reviews: We find what real users find appealing about these products and bring their thoughts and experiences directly to you. Transparency: Our team analyzes how translucent a company is and only promotes those that they feel have nothing to hide. Effectiveness: No product would be worth its weight without being effective. Therefore, our researchers compare the brand’s claims to actual usefulness and present the results to you.

How to Use CBD for Pain

With the market full of topical CBD products and a seemingly endless number of instructions, it can become overwhelming when deciding how to apply your CBD cream. By following these simple steps, you’ll be sure to maximize your comfort and minimize your pain.

Less is more – Find your problem area and apply a dime size amount of your product by a gentle massage. CBD can absorb into the skin quickly, so wait a short while and apply more if needed. No need to waste – CBD topicals can go a long way, so instead of applying too much at once, instead consider applying smaller amounts throughout the day to maximize effectiveness. Know your strength – Some products contain the option to raise or lower the strength of CBD. Feel free to experiment and find the proper dosage for you.

What benefits can I expect?

There is a massive amount of CBD products on the market. Some are formulated for a better night’s rest while some promote overall relaxation, and some are designed specifically to alleviate pain. However, all CBD products work generally in the same way.

Dr. Shafik Boyaji of Harvard’s Health team helps define the unique characteristics of CBD. As its role continues to evolve, evidence has shown that CBD usage can exert pain-relieving effects whether ingested or applied as a topical (note: consumers must follow the specific instructions on each product’s label). When applied externally as topical, CBD-based products are absorbed into the skin and, as Dr. Boyaji states, cause “various interactions and modulations of the endocannabinoid, inflammatory, and nociceptive (pain-sensing) systems.” What does that mean you ask? CBD has proven to help regulate appetite, mood, anxiety, and the perception of pain.

Studies conducted in both preclinical and clinical trials have indicated CBD use may help benefit those suffering from chronic pain due to a variety of conditions. The major benefits that CBD poses as opposed to other treatment options are being well-tolerated (less likely to gain a tolerance), improved sleep and quality of life, an increase in bioavailability of analgesics (the body’s natural painkillers), and an increase in pain tolerance. Clinical trials for CBD have been in place since the early 2000s. These randomized, double-blind studies have suggested a significantly effective treatment threshold against their placebo counterparts. These studies have shown an increase in pain relief upwards of 30%. While further studies are still needed, the results yielded thus far have been promising.

Can CBD be bad for me?

As mentioned, CBD studies are limited as compared to other pain treatment options. However, what we do know is that CBD use at a proper dose may pose important health benefits. Where the studies lack significantly are clinical trials with pregnant women. Recently, there has been a rising trend amongst pregnant women. One poll demonstrates that approximately 4% of pregnant women use cannabis or cannabis-related products (such as CBD) but the long-term effects remain unclear.

While CBD is typically welcomed by most users, there are not enough studies to suggest that its benefits apply to every person or every medical condition. As always, it is advised to consult your physician before starting a medical treatment or taking any herbal supplement.

Best Overall CBD Cream for Aches and Pain

The winner of the Best CBD for Pain goes to CBDistillery. Their CBD Relief Stick provides a quick and effective way to treat aches and pains on the go. Our team is always busy and having the ability to provide reliable pain relief without the mess of a tub or a tube is a huge benefit. CBDistillery wants to ensure you get the right product for you and with a personalized CBD Product Quiz, it’s never been easier to find what you need. Whether you’re a college student, a truck driver, a bodybuilder, a power walker, or an office manager, CBDistillery has what you need.

FAQ’s

How long do the effects last?

The effects of CBD are different for every person. This variable relies heavily on the location and intensity of the pain. However, most people feel a soothing sensation within minutes and suggest continued use for 2-4 weeks.

Should I apply CBD lotion/cream often?

Yes! No need to go overboard but applying your product at least once a day and up four times a day yields the best results.

What if I apply too much?

Fear not! You can’t really apply too much CBD lotion and there is zero risk of an overdose or hurting yourself.

Cannabis-based products have been used for thousands of years. In addition to the inherent psychoactive nature of cannabis, its benefits range from pain relief and treatment for muscle soreness to improved mood and increased quality of sleep. Recently science has allowed a potent extract of the cannabis plant known as CBD.

CBD offers a variety of benefits and can be found in various forms. Hemp oil, gummies, capsules, and energy are just a few of those forms. The most common form of CBD for external pain relief is a topical or cream. These pain relief creams can help relieve that pain you’ve experienced for just too long. With the right product, CBD can help you gain confidence and increase your quality of life.

