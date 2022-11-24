Keke Palmer Shares the Sex Advice She Received From Acting Vet Whoopi Goldberg That Changed Her Approach to Being Intimate

The message behind the latest episode of the “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” podcast is “Let’s talk about sex, baby.” In the episode titled, “Has Porn Ruined Sex?,” Keke Palmer talked about sex, intimacy, and finding enjoyment in the bedroom.

The 29-year-old actress recalled a previous sex conversation she had during a television appearance on “The View.” She said, “I’ll never forget. I was on ‘The View’ … and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation. Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Please just start with pleasing yourself.’ And I was like, ‘That rings true.’ “

Keke Palmer shares the sex advice she received from Whoopi Goldberg. (Photo: @keke/Instagram, @whoopigoldberg/Instagram.)

The “Nope” star previously believed sex was about catering to the other person and not herself.

“My identity with sex, it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,’ and my enjoyment…any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I’m glad they’re happy,’ ” she said. “That was, like, depressing and not enough because, well, I realized, Like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute. This isn’t.’ You know what I’m saying? So, it was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me.”

The Primetime Emmy winner said she’s never had a “happy ending” from having porn-style sex. She added that she takes the “emotional approach” when it comes to being intimate.

“There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex – because that’s what it sounds like to me, porn: simulated-esque sex – was something that could be interesting or fun,” she shared. “But I never actually had a happy ending from it, if I’m being, you know, lightly frank. I’ve only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a calmer, a more emotional approach.”

Goldberg may end up sharing more advice with Palmer if she lands a role in the “Sister Act 3” film. In a Variety interview, the 67-year-old revealed the former Nickelodeon star as one of her top picks for the third installment of the film. After seeing the news in October, Palmer tweeted, “I’m in for you always Whoopi!”

Still love this pic. pic.twitter.com/ykxbvIuqfw — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 21, 2022

In 2016, Palmer released the music video to her sultry R&B single, “I Don’t Belong To You.” The black-and-white clip shows the former child star getting dressed, taking a shower and getting out of bed with a man. The ending caught fans off guard when Palmer showed up to a woman’s house in lingerie. Some contemplated whether the video was her coming-out story or a publicity stunt.

“The video was to represent the young woman today. It’s not the traditional woman anymore and not the specifics of ‘Am I gay? Am I straight? Am I bi?” she told People magazine at the time. “I’m making the rules for myself, and I don’t have to be stuck down to one label.”

She continued, “I don’t feel the need to define nothin’ to nobody, because I’m always changing. Why say that I’m this or that when I might not be tomorrow?” I’m gonna follow my own feelings and my own heart.”