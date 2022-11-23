Florida Man Arrested More Than a Year After Claiming Self-Defense In Shooting of Black Female Lover Who Knocked on Door While He Was Home with a Stripper

A Florida entrepreneur is facing murder charges more than a year after killing a woman in front of his downtown Miami condo.

Authorities say Haider Rana shot a woman he had a sexual relationship with seconds after she knocked on his door while he was in his home with another woman.

Maame Amuah, 25, lived across the street, according to reports. Rana’s lawyers said she called over a dozen times in the 24 hours leading up to her death in May 2021.

Haider Rana (left) was arrested on murder charges on Nov. 18 for killing Maame Amuah (right) in May 2021. (Photos: Miami-Dade Corrections/ Facebook)

Rana initially claimed he shot the woman in self-defense, telling police that a stranger knocked on the door, squatted below the peephole, and “pushed the door open.” But after several months of investigation, local prosecutors rejected the claims.

Miami police arrested Rana on Nov. 18 for second-degree murder with a firearm. He is being held with no bond.

“This guy knew my daughter was coming. She had been calling for him for two days,” the victim’s mother, Jonell Jackson-Manu, told the Miami Herald. “He got angry because my daughter kept calling and texting. He was with another girl in the room.”

Amuah, who moved from Ghana to the United States in 2016, had started dating Rana about a month before the shooting. He claimed that they were merely friends with benefits. Rana moved from New York to Miami in 2020 and was in the fashion and beauty industry. She reportedly started doing business with Rana, one of the executives of The Plug Delivery, a delivery app for cannabis, food, alcohol and CBD products.

Rana was reportedly in his condo on May 6, 2021, when Amuah came to his door as he was watching a movie with Abi-Gail Dwyer, an exotic dancer he met at the King of Diamonds strip club.

According to reports, Dwyer told police she heard a “light knock” on the door around 11:45 p.m. Rana approached the door but did not open it, Dwyer told police. Instead, he told her it might be the television.

About five minutes later, Dwyer said she heard a louder knock, and Rana grabbed his pistol, walked to the door, and opened it. He didn’t speak to anyone, but she then heard gunfire, Dwyer told police.

“I told her to be careful about this guy,” Jackson-Manu said.

Rana’s defense attorney said during his bond hearing that he responded to “an unknown assailant on the other side of the door at his apartment banging on the door multiple times at nearly 1 in the morning.”

“He’s asking, ‘who’s there, who’s there,’ and no answer,” his attorney said. “The moment he cracks the door open to see if there’s someone hiding underneath the eye hole, the door gets kicked open, the assailant comes in and he takes one shot.”

Florida’s self-defense authorizes a person to use deadly force if they “reasonably” believe it is necessary to “prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself, or another, or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony.”

The stand-your-ground clause states that a person has no “duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground if the person using or threatening to use the deadly force is not engaged in a criminal activity and is in a place where he or she has a right to be.”

The law drew national attention in 2012 after Trayvon Martin was killed by a self-proclaimed neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman in Stanford, Florida. Zimmerman’s lawyers did not use the stand-your-ground argument, but jurors reportedly received instructions on the law. Research shows an increase in homicides linked to stand-your-ground since Zimmerman was acquitted.

Florida’s self-defense law goes further to state that a person is presumed to have reasonable fear and no duty to retreat when in their home or vehicle.

Jackson-Manu said, however, that her daughter’s killer’s use of deadly force was not justified.

“What if it had been someone else at the door? A delivery person? It could have been a security guard. It could have been a neighbor who wanted help,” she said.

Prosecutors say Rana had an idea that Amuah was the person at the door that May night. Cellphone records reportedly show that Amuah had called the man 18 times within 24 hours of the shooting. The warrant shows that he sent her texts several hours before he shot her in the neck, telling Amuah he loved her.

Medical examiners found Rana shot Amuah “when he was facing her, and the muzzle of the firearm had to be level with her neck wound,” the arrest warrant reportedly says.

Rana also told police that he did not think Amuah had a weapon or heard her saying anything.

“All I want is justice for my daughter, so she can rest,” the victim’s mother said. “She didn’t deserve that. That boy took her life for nothing.”