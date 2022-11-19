Cynthia Bailey‘s fans were left scratching their heads recently after her Facebook page featured a photo of the former reality star and her ex-husband Peter Thomas with what appeared to be a reconciliation caption.

Bailey and Thomas, who got married in 2010 after years of dating, would split in 2016 after the model filed for divorce. Reasons surrounding the pair’s breakup, which was broadcast during various seasons of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” would stem from cheating allegations, financial issues and turbulent relationships within their inner circle. Bailey and Thomas’ divorce was finalized in 2017.

Fans were left confused by Cynthia Bailey’s Facebook page, which showed an image of the reality star with her ex-husband Peter Thomas and the cryptic caption “officially coming home.” Photo:@cynthiabailey/Facebook

Following their divorce, Bailey and Thomas would go on to see other people. Although it is unclear if Thomas is currently seeing anyone, Bailey, on the other hand, is going through divorce proceedings with her second husband, Mike Hill.

On Nov. 16, Bailey’s Facebook page featured a photo of the former couple with the caption, “Officially coming home,” with a red heart emoji and an article link. The story by Celebuzz reported that Bailey was living in Atlanta and talked about her current dating life following her pending divorce from Hill.

The article also referenced an Instagram post-Bailey shared on Nov. 12, where she talked about falling in love with herself. She wrote the caption, “Just started dating someone a couple of months ago. MYSELF. I am in love!”

Cynthia Bailey’s article referenced an Instagram post where she talked about dating herself following her pending divorce from her second husband, Mike Hill. Photo:@cynthiabailey/Instagram

As Bailey’s Facebook photo of her and Thomas began circulating online, many fans expressed how confused they were by the upload.

“This gotta be fake, cuz I know she don’t want my good sis Peter no more.”

“What does this even mean.”

“Wait what is this????”

“Huh (rolling eyes emoji) I hope this is fake.”

“Wtf is going on?!”

On Nov. 17, as Bailey caught wind of the commotion, the mother of one immediately denied reconciling with Thomas. Bailey told the social media blog The Shade Room in a statement that despite the uproar, she and Thomas are only “friends.”

She said, “Peter and I are not back together. We are friends only. We were married for 8 years so of course we have remained friendly and cordial. I am and have always been very close to his oldest daughter Porsche. He reached out to me after the news of my divorce like so many others that care about me to simply say that he was sorry to hear the news and that I deserved to be happy.”

Bailey’s recent catastrophe comes weeks after the former “RHOA” star opened up about why her marriage to journalist Mike Hill ended. The former couple, who got married on Oct. 10, 2020, announced their divorce on Oct. 12, 2022, days following their second wedding anniversary.

Bailey said in the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast last month, that she knew her marriage was over because the pair weren’t friends anymore.

She said, “I felt like we weren’t friends anymore. I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes. This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”