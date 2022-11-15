10 Melatonin Gummies for a Good Night’s Sleep

As Tricia Hersey, founder of “The Nap Ministry,” often points out, rest is resistance.

Hersey’s mantra stems from the idea that self-care is an essential part of being, a concept that’s often lost in the over-scheduled and stressful world we live in. In this context, taking the time to relax and do anything that better connects mind and body, Hersey says, becomes an almost radical act of self-love.

Still, stepping away from stress isn’t always so easy. Thankfully, there are some products out there that can help you if you have trouble sleeping, utilizing ingredients dreamed up by Mother Nature herself to help promote a sense of relaxation and well-being.

Melatonin is one of the best natural options to help promote better rest. And we’ve compiled our favorite products promoting it on the market today, including:

Keep reading to find out more about how we choose our top 10, and what it was about these gummies in particular that we liked to help improve your sleep quality.

Best Melatonin Gummies in 2022

The natural sleep aid market has been booming for years, and weeding through the massive amount of items out there can be anything but relaxing.

Below are our favorite melatonin gummies that help promote restful sleep.

Best Overall Melatonin Gummy: Hims & Hers Melatonin Sleep Gummies

Pros:

Gluten-free

No artificial flavors or colors

Non-habit forming

Cons:

Not vegan- or vegetarian-friendly

Specs:

Spectrum: n/a

Potency: n/a

Recommended Dosage: 2 gummies, 30 minutes before bedtime

Size: 60 gummies/bottle

Overview: Hims & Hers prides itself on crafting wellness recipes that utilize a cocktail of naturally-enhanced ingredients, and the company delivers that same type of all-natural promise with its Sleep Tight Gummies.

You’ll rest well knowing that this formula uses options like orange juice, carrots, and blueberries to derive color and flavor. (However, its use of beef gelatin for texture does make it less suitable for vegans).

But the true stars of this recipe are the melatonin, chamomile flower extract and L-Theanine used to help bring about a natural and long-lasting sleep. Chamomile has been used for centuries — most often as a tea — to help promote sleep, while more modern science has pinpointed melatonin and the amino acid L-Theanine as additional sleep aids, helping create just the right kind of brainwaves to promote deep and lasting relaxation.

What Customers Love: Customers had lots of good things to say about these gummies, commenting on everything from the product’s tasty flavor to its overall effectiveness. Nearly all agreed that these gummies helped them sleep soundly through the night, and — perhaps just as importantly — wake up without feeling a “melatonin hangover.”

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Non-GMO

Soy-free

Cons:

None that we could find

Specs:

Spectrum: n/a

Potency: 2.5 mg melatonin per gummy

Recommended Dosage: 2 gummies

Size: 40 gummies/bottle

Overview: SkinnyFit has already been widely recognized for producing some of the market’s best collagen and weight loss supplements, and now the company is taking that same appetite for success to the world of better sleep.

The company’s Sleepy Gummies promise to help users fall asleep faster at the end of the day. Still, the careful mix of ingredients in SkinnyFit’s formula ensures that waking up the next morning is equally as easy, with no hint of the groggy “hangover” that can sometimes be associated with using melatonin products.

Plus, SkinnyFit’s formula is suitable for all types of dietary restrictions. The company pumps up the texture of its Sleepy Gummies with pectin, an all-natural byproduct found in the fiber of fruits and vegetables, making it a perfect choice for vegans and meat-eaters alike.

What Customers Love: Customers couldn’t get enough of these feel-good gummies, saying they delivered on all of SkinnyFit’s promises to quickly and easily ease into a restful and sustainable sleep. Plus, the company itself got props from customers for its fast delivery and customer service.

Most Potent Melatonin Gummy: CBDfx CBD Gummies with Melatonin For Sleep

Pros:

All-natural & gluten-free

Vegan-friendly

Third-party tested

Cons:

Not suitable for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad-spectrum CBD

Potency Per Serving: 25 mg CBD/2.5 mg melatonin per gummy

Recommended Dosage: 2 gummies

Size: 60 gummies/bottle

Overview: CBDfx is famous for pulling out all the stops with their natural supplements, and their Sleep Gummies are also benefactors of this top treatment.

The company uses a number of tricks to help promote natural and sustainable sleep, including melatonin and chamomile, but it also punches up the formula with the inclusion of lemon balm, a relative of mint that has been used since the Middle Ages to help ease anxiety, reduce physical discomfort and promote sleep. Passion flower — and its long history of treating anxiety and insomnia — are also in the mix, as well as magnesium, a key player in regulating neurotransmitters in the brain responsible for letting us relax.

On top of all that, CBDfx throws in some of its namesake CBD. The broad spectrum formula is THC-free and adds its own flair for promoting a general sense of calm and wellbeing to the overall effect of the gummies.

What Customers Love: Customers have long loved CBDfx, one of the first CBD companies to hit the market. The company is famous for its fastidious sourcing of clean, safe and all-natural ingredients, which customers regularly praise it for. Plus, according to the comments, the gummies simply work.

Best Broad Spectrum Melatonin Gummy: CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies + Melatonin

Pros:

Third-party tested for safety and accuracy

Vegan-friendly

Non-GMO ingredients

Cons:

A bit more expensive than some other options

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Potency: 2 mg melatonin/30 mg CBD per gummy

Recommended Dosage: 1 gummy

Size: 30 gummies/bottle

Overview: CBDistillery prides themselves on being a company people can trust — and they’re one of the rare businesses out there that really put their money where their mouth is.

The company goes to great lengths to ensure its gummy’s are as safe as possible for consumers, including only using CBD grown on natural farms and having that CBD tested by a third-party lab for safety and accuracy before even adding it to their product.

The CBD used by the company offers all of the hemp plant’s parts, which hold a ton of benefits including the ability to help bring about a sense of calm and general wellbeing. But the fact that it’s made from a broad spectrum formula means users can have all of those benefits without any of the THC.

And in terms of melatonin, the company goes with a mellow 2 mg per gummy, which sits right in the sweet spot that lets users both fall asleep and wake up naturally and easily.

What Customers Love: Customers were thrilled with the quick delivery of this product — both literally and figuratively. CBDistillery’s excellent and fast shipping were praised on several occasions, and the product’s ability to bring about all-natural sleep was mentioned many more times than that.

Best Melatonin Gummy for Beginners: Slumber Sleep Aid CBN Gummy With Melatonin

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Third-party tested

Non-habit forming

Cons:

May not be potent enough for experienced users

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Potency: 2 mg melatonin/13 mg CBN per gummy

Recommended Dosage: 1-2 gummies

Size: 30 gummies/bottle

Overview: For the melatonin-curious out there, Slumber Sleep Aid makes a wonderful entry point to a world of better and more sustained rest.

The company uses a careful combination of all-natural ingredients to help gently and naturally promote a sense of calm and deep relaxation that lets users sleep through the night and wake up fresh in the morning.

Rather than CBD, the company utilizes a different hemp plant particle called CBN, which is also noted for its ability to help ease away anxiety and promote the type of brainwave action that brings on the rest. And the slightly-smaller-than-normal dose of melatonin involved in the formula is also a useful way to start learning how the supplement will impact your specific body and needs.

Plus, the company has all of its products certified by a third-party lab, to ensure safety and quality, allowing customers to truly rest easy when taking this gummy.

What Customers Love: Users gushed over the rare mixture of CBN and melatonin, which they described as a knock-out combination that helped them conk out at night — and stay asleep until the morning. Most comments mentioned immediately re-upping their order of these Sleep Aid gummies.

Best Tasting: Soul CBD Sleepi Gummies

Pros:

Two delicious flavors

All-natural ingredients

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

May be too strong for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Isolate

Potency: 3 mg melatonin/3 mg CBN/25 mg CBD per gummy

Recommended Dosage: 1 gummy, 30 minutes before bedtime

Size: 30 gummies/bottle

Overview: Organically-grown CBD is unfortunately hard to come by in the marketplace. But it’s also one of the most important things to look for in a CBD company.

Soul CBD ensures that the star ingredient of these Sleepi Gummies is free from toxins and other undesirable mixtures, all the way back from the seed. And that high-quality goodness is surrounded — and helped out — by a lineup of other all-natural ingredients, expertly put together to promote safe and speedy sleep.

Melatonin and CBN are also involved in the overall formula, lending their special prowess for promoting a restful state, from the inside out. And Soul CBD even includes an expertly mixed combination of terpenes — other hemp-based compounds that help create specific scents that can help the mind and body unwind.

Even the flavoring of these gummies is all-natural, and you can choose between two delicious flavors. The Blueberry Lemonade utilizes natural blueberries, citrus and Madagascar vanilla to come up with the tasty formula, while the Chamomile Honey includes intoxicating chamomile tea for a natural, sedative effect.

What Customers Love: Users regularly reported loving these gummies so much, they began to use them every night. That’s thanks to their yummy taste, easy-to-chew texture, and their overall effectiveness, helping customers get some solid shut-eye and wake up easily the following morning.

Best Vegan Melatonin Gummy: Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Sleep

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Gluten-free

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Includes low dose of THC

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Potency: 3 mg melatonin/3 mg CBN/30 mg CBD per gummy

Recommended Dosage: 1 gummy Size: 30 gummies/bottle

Overview: If its name wasn’t enough of a hint, Joy Organics is a company that prides itself on bringing the best and highest-quality ingredients to the table — and the same is thankfully true when it comes to the company’s sleep gummies.

Perfect for those on a vegan diet, this formula is packed with all-natural finds, including organic materials used to create the gummies distinctive purple color and berry taste. Perhaps most impressive — and important — is the organically-grown CBD the company includes in its relaxing formula. The hemp plant is especially susceptible to toxins in the soil, making organically-grown crops particularly safe for consumers.

But beginners, take note: The CBD used by Joy Organics is full spectrum, meaning every part of the plant is in the mix — including THC. While there are scientific studies showing the chemical’s capabilities to help the body and mind relax, the dosing may be a bit much for anyone not used to the compound.

What Customers Love: Customers continuously complimented the effectiveness of these gummies, praising the formula for helping them fall — and stay — asleep. And many also took comfort in the thoughtfully-sourced ingredients that made up the vegan-friendly and all-natural experience.

Most Variety: Just CBD CBD Gummies For Sleep

Pros:

Variety of flavors

5 different potencies

Non-habit forming

Cons:

Not appropriate for those with certain food allergies

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Potency: 2 mg melatonin/10 mg CBD per gummy

Recommended Dosage: 2-4 gummies

Size: 100 gummies/bottle

Overview: Natural dietary supplements have a reputation for sometimes tasting a little too natural. That’s especially true when hemp is involved, with a potent and earthy flavor that turns many people off.

Just CBD decided to turn those tables, turning their sleep gummies into one of the best-tasting products out there. Flavors span the gamut, from sweet watermelon, mango, and strawberry, to citrusy lime, orange, pineapple and lemon. And that’s only half the flavors involved.

With a bottle of 100 gummies, there will be plenty of opportunities to pick your favorite. And all the while, the well-balanced mix of CBD and melatonin will help you naturally fall asleep, where you can dream of even more tasty flavors to try.

Just CBD also offers a variety of potencies to choose from so you can choose the one best suited for your tolerance: 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, 1000 mg and 3000 mg.

Still, the gentle balance allows for easy waking up in the morning, without the groggy “hangover” that can come with too much melatonin. All together, these make one of the best adult midnight snacks.

What Customers Love: Understandably, customers raved about the range of flavors involved in these bottles, with some small debates breaking out over which palette reigned supreme. But, more importantly, all seemed to agree that this product worked, helping them catch some much-needed shut-eye on a reliable basis.

Best Melatonin Gummy for Stress: Level Select CBD Gummies Level ZZZ

Pros:

Vegan-friendly

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO ingredients

Cons:

Only one potency available

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Potency: 1.5 mg melatonin/12.5 mg CBD per gummy

Recommended Dosage: 2 gummies

Size: 60 gummies/bottle

Overview: There are, unfortunately, many reasons to lose out on sleep. But if an overabundance of stress is what’s leading to your restless nights and groggy mornings, Level Select CBD may have your solution.

The formula works fine for helping promote natural and long-lasting sleep, thanks to the melatonin involved, which helps stimulate just the right kind of brainwaves to bring on deep relaxation. The CBD the company adds in also helps, working to bring on a restful state primarily by calming the nervous system.

But the secret weapon that makes Level Select’s formula an especially potent stress-fighter is its extra dose of lemon balm. The herb is known for triggering just the right kind of chemical reactions to help bring the entire body to rest, melting away stress from the inside.

As a stress-reducing bonus: You can sleep soundly knowing that the company prides itself on utilizing all-natural ingredients.

What Customers Love: Perhaps unsurprisingly, customers praised these gummies not only for their ability to help bring about a natural and gentle sleep — complete with dreamy REM cycles — but also for the way they helped generally take the edge off, creating a stress-free melting into restful slumber.

Best Melatonin Gummy for Everyday Wellness: Just Live Sleep CBD Gummies

Pros:

Third-party tested

Non-GMO

Domestically-sourced hemp

Cons:

Not suitable for people with tree nut allergies

Specs:

Spectrum: Isolate

Potency: 3 mg melatonin/25 CBD per gummy

Recommended Dosage: 1 gummy

Size: 30 gummies/bottle

Overview: If you’re in the market for a reliable, everyday melatonin gummy, Just Live makes one of the most solid, consistent formulas to help you, just live in peace.

Up the company’s sleeve to pull off this trick is their expert mix of natural ingredients that help promote all the best wellness from within. That includes the company’s CBD, which, aside from helping the body’s nervous system relax, brings special chemical players 5-HTP and GABA to the table. These all-natural molecules trigger certain reactions in the brain that help promote the type of brainwaves that induce a deep and relaxing sleep, along with a general and overall feeling of wellness.

Melatonin is also a key player in this mix, using its own molecular magic to help the mind understand it’s time to start winding down, and to send out all the appropriate receptors throughout the body accordingly.

What Customers Love: Customers couldn’t get enough of the way this formula made them feel, with the gummies bringing out an overall sense of relaxation and wellness. That’s because the way Just Live balances CBD and melatonin helps bring on a sleep that feels as gentle as it is robust, and is easy to wake from the next day, feeling refreshed and ready to go.

How We Choose Our Winners

The world of health supplements can be overwhelming to try to navigate. There are so many different products on the market, separated by small or scientific differences and the inconsistent regulation of the field can lead to a number of scammers or get-rich-quick companies getting away with hawking their wares.

That’s why we’re stringent about the people and products we choose to put on this list, which must all meet our standards of high quality supplements to make it into the top 10.

Ingredient Integrity

A good product was never made from bad ingredients. And that idea goes double for anything being marketed as one of the best melatonin supplements.

People rely on these products to help them every day, with important issues like anxiety and sleep hygiene. That’s why we comb through the small print of a supplement label, checking out everything that goes on the ingredient list to ensure the final product comes from well-intentioned materials. If a company uses all-natural or even organic stuff, we like that even better.

Quality Sourcing & Processing

Ingredients aren’t the only marker of quality in a product. The way those ingredients are put together — and where they come from — also often makes a huge impact.

Sourcing is especially important to keep in mind when considering products made with CBD. The hemp plant has notoriously thirsty roots, which suck up everything in their surrounding soil, be it nutrients or noxious chemicals. And trace amounts of those toxins can easily make it into the final product, if farmers aren’t careful.

That’s why all natural or organic farms offer the safest crops to create CBD.

But processing also has a lot to do with how safe the final product turns out. Utilizing Good Manufacturing Practice-qualified facilities, as well as a team of experts, can help ensure everything that makes it onto the shelves makes the mark.

Effective Products

Still, there are ways to see if a company is putting their money where their mouth is besides taking their word for it.

A number of laboratory tests have been developed to test for the safety and quality of natural health products like melatonin gummies. The results can reveal if there are any toxins in the final product, and the exact percentage of compounds like CBD, melatonin and more.

These tests are still voluntary throughout much of the industry, so companies who opt for them at all are more likely to be more concerned about making something worthwhile. Posting those results on a website or other public area is an even better way for a company to prove its good intentions.

Yet, even among all these scientific checks, there’s nothing quite like word of mouth to determine how helpful a product really is. Before putting a company on this list, we go through reviews of their product, to see what real-life customers had to say.

Potential Side Effects of Melatonin Gummies

Melatonin is a natural sleep aid that helps to stimulate a type of neurotransmitter called GABA, which produces certain electrical rhythms throughout the brain and body that encourage deep and long-lasting relaxation. While we’re discussing gummies, there’s also liquid melatonin supplements.

There are many situations this type of help can benefit, whether battling jet lag, working night shifts, confronting anxiety or combating insomnia or other chronic sleep disorders.

Still, as with all natural supplements, that type of regulation doesn’t come without some drawbacks.

Some common side effects that occur from melatonin include drowsiness, depression, irritability, stomach pain, headache and dizziness. The compound can also cause feelings of confusion or disorientation, mild tremors, mild anxiety and reduced alertness, especially in the morning.

And while many studies have found melatonin supplements to be safe for most people, most of these studies are not long term, with potential side effects after more than 2 years of regular melatonin use still unclear.

How to Use Melatonin Gummies: A Guide for First-Timers

As with melatonin gummies as in life, experience can make all the difference in how something turns out.

The most important thing for beginners or first-timers who are taking melatonin gummies is to take it slow. These gummy supplements that must pass through the digestive system, such as melatonin gummies, must get broken down in the stomach before entering the bloodstream, a notoriously slow process that can take upwards of two hours.

But just because results aren’t felt instantly doesn’t mean the gummies aren’t working.

Many people feel that if they take more of the medicine in the meantime, they’ll help speed things along. But everything that enters the body gets processed on a delay, so any additional melatonin gummies you take will impact you hours after taking it. By that point, you may already be experiencing the effects of your original dose, and the cumulative effect may feel like too much.

Starting slow is also the best thing someone with no experience — or tolerance — for any new substance can do when it comes to dosing.

Always be mindful of the product’s recommended dosage. You may even want to start off by cutting that number in half. Remember: You can always add more to the system, but once you’ve taken too much, there’s nothing you can do but wait out the effects.

Trying out a lower dose for a while can let you get a feel for how your body interacts with the substance. Once you have a better idea of what the impact will feel like, you can start to slowly increase the dose, to desired effect.

And remember: Melatonin makes you sleepy, even at low doses. It’s best to take these gummies around a half hour before bedtime. In the meantime, avoid driving or doing anything mentally demanding.

Regardless, it’s also important to keep in mind all the other aspects of your lifestyle before starting on any new health-related regimen. You may also want to discuss possible impacts with your doctor before starting on a melatonin routine.

FAQs

Melatonin, CBD, and other health supplements can be tricky topics to know well, with so much information out there — some of which is misleading. If you still have questions, you might find the answers below.

What is melatonin?

Melatonin is a type of naturally occurring hormone produced by the body. Its role is helping prepare the mind and body for sleep, by activating certain neurotransmitters that set off certain patterns of electrical pulses, which cause an overall calming sensation.

Interestingly, studies have found that the brain starts to produce melatonin in response to darkness. That means the compound also plays a part in helping humans regulate their circadian rhythm.

While most healthy adults produce melatonin, some people, including those suffering from insomnia and other sleep disorders, may have difficulty falling asleep (and trouble staying asleep) due to disrupted melatonin production in their body. In these cases, a melatonin gummy — which typically includes a synthetic version of the hormone — might help.

How much melatonin should I take?

Questions like this are always tricky, because appropriate dosage is a person-by-person calculation, and even then, the same person may sometimes require more or less of a compound to get a restful night of sleep. Higher doses also don’t always translate to a more impactful product.

Doctors typically recommend starting with the smallest possible dose, for the shortest period of time, to see how it helps the problem. As a very general suggestion, some doctors suggest starting around 1 mg of melatonin and working your way up.

Do melatonin gummies make you groggy?

Yes. Melatonin sets off certain brain waves that signal to the body that it’s time for sleep. Taking melatonin is known to make most people feel groggy, or especially relaxed.

Can you get addicted to melatonin?

Research on the topic shows that melatonin does not have many addictive properties. People do not typically experience withdrawal symptoms after stopping use; and some findings show people don’t build a “tolerance” to the hormone in the same way they do for many types of drugs.

Still, the act of taking the gummy itself can become a fixation, causing a mental dependence, if not a physical one. And results are still coming in about the true long-term effects of taking melatonin.

Melatonin can be a safe and natural way to enhance sleep and relaxation, helping you rest more soundly and swiftly, and stay asleep all through the night. If you’re new to the concept, starting slow will most likely help you see better results and less side effects. But no matter how experienced you are with the supplement, doing a bit of research will help ensure you’re getting the safest, most effective product possible, made by a company who cares about what they put out there

