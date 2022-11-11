‘Where Gab at for This Child?: Fans Bring Up Gabrielle Union After Dwyane Wade and the Aja Metoyer, the Mother of His Youngest Son Xavier Celebrate His Ninth Birthday

Dwyane Wade‘s wife Gabrielle Union and the actress’ lack of participation in his youngest son Xavier Wade’s life became a topic of conversation recently following the fourth grader’s birthday. Xavier turned nine on Nov. 10.

Wade welcomed Xavier in 2013, with former “Basketball Wives” star Aja Metoyer, after reportedly taking a break from his longtime relationship with Union. Wade and Union, who have been together for over a decade, would ultimately reconcile and get married in 2014.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Photo:@gabunion/Instagram

Since, the only time Union addressed the pain she felt after Wade easily fathered a child with another woman following the many years she dealt with infertility issues was in her second book, “You Got Anything Stronger.”

On Nov. 10, in honor of Xavier’s birthday, Wade took to his Instagram story to share an image of the 9-year-old with the caption, “Birthday Boy.” At the same time, Aja Metoyer shared a compilation video of Xavier. The clip featured a past-and-present birthday celebration for Xavier.

One of the recordings showcased Wade spending quality time with his son and smiling for the cameras. In addition to the video, Metoyer wrote the caption, “And just like that, we have a 9-year-old.”

Dwyane Wade celebrates his youngest son Xavier Wade’s ninth birthday by uploading an Instagram story. Photo:@dwyanewade/Instagram

As the clips began circulating online, many brought up Union’s name in the discussion. Several social media users expressed that they disliked how uninvolved Union is in Xavier’s life, despite being a “supportive” stepmother to Wade’s other children.

Aside from Union and Wade welcoming their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade via surrogate in 2018, the father of four shares Zaire Wade, 20, and 15-year-old Zaya Wade with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches.

“Gabby all for ‘inclusion’ and be who you are, until it’s time for her to be a stepmom to that baby!!”

“Gabrielle’s so supportive of taking care his other kids he had with his ex… Why isn’t this child ever in the family pictures or included ???”

“Where Gab at for this child??? Where is she ever at when it’s concerning this baby???”

“Where Gabby? She involved with the other kids? Exactly why I don’t like her. This kid can’t help how he got here.”

“@gabunion can you explain why you don’t show your love for this baby like you do all of the other kids? Is it really that the bio mom doesn’t want his pictures posted? We need clarity!!!”

In the past, Wade opened up about how difficult it’s been not having Xavier live with him and his family.

The 40-year-old said in his photographic memoir “Dwyane,” which was released in November 2021, “Xavier doesn’t live with me, so we don’t get to see each other every day like I do with my other kids. It makes things challenging at times, but it’s my job to make sure he never has to carry that weight. It’s up to me to make sure he knows he’s being raised with love even if we don’t live under the same roof.”

He added, “It’s up to me to let him know that while distance may physically separate us at times, I’m always going to be the man he can depend on to love him and help lead him. What I’ve come to learn over my life is that fatherhood isn’t a monolithic image that looks the same in every household. Each relationship is different. All I’m concerned about with Xavier is him always knowing he’s loved.”