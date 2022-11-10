5 Best Face Moisturizers And Serums For Oily Skin In 2022

Dermatologists around the world utilize moisturizers as the first line of defense against skin problems.

Factors such as age, pollution, moving, traveling, stress and work can affect the skin. The loss of essential intercellular lipids (important fat compounds like cholesterol, ceramides and fatty acids) will damage the water barrier in the skin and, over time, also cause the skin to dry.

This is where moisturizers come in.

Lying in between medicine and cosmetics, moisturizers are specific creams, serums or lotions designed to restore the skin’s natural skin-water barrier and reduce dryness, roughness and skins of aging.

While there are different skin types out there — including dry, normal and combination skin types — oily skin might be one of the most confusing in terms of figuring out the best moisturizer to use, because those with oily skin don’t want to use a moisturizer or serum that’ll make matters worse.

To help, we did the heavy lifting and sifted through tons of products to find what we think are some of the best options for oily skin.

Best Face Moisturizers and Serums for Oily Skin

These are our picks for amazing facial moisturizers and serums for your skin.

Best Overall Face Moisturizer: CLEARSTEM Skincare HYDRAGLOW Stem Cell Moisturizer

Pros:

Anti-aging and anti-acne

No hormone disruptors or toxins

No pore-cloggers

Natural alternative to retinol

Cons:

Some customers think the packaging could be improved

Why We Like CLEARSTEM

CLEARSTEM sets itself apart from its competitors by supplying a completely holistic line of skin care products. CLEARSTEM prides itself on providing a natural (and effective) approach to its cosmetics that doesn’t clog pores. Rarely are companies as transparent, allowing the customer to view every ingredient in their products.

HYDRAGLOW utilizes a natural plant extract called Bakuchiol (a much safer and toxin-free alternative to retinol), that works to help stem cells repair damaged skin, reduce wrinkles and promote skin rejuvenation.

Additionally, CLEARSTEM is filled with positive reviews. Boasting an impressive 98% acceptance rating (over 4.9/5 stars), it’s no wonder why thousands continue to rely on CLEARSTEM to give them beautiful, supple skin.

Best With Vitamin C: AnnieMak Restore Vitamin C Serum

Pros:

Highest concentration of vitamin C in the industry

Contains vitamin E to repair and tighten skin

Proven to promote collagen and elastin production

Preservative, paraben, phthalates and sulfate free

Animal cruelty-free

Cons:

Slightly more expensive than some other options

Why We Like AnnieMak

A close second, AnnieMak’s Restore Vitamin C Serum uses natural ingredients to deliver a skin-changing regime, bringing dull skin back to life.

Applying vitamin C’s inherent cell boosting and antioxidant properties, this serum will gently remove dead skin cells while healing the healthy skin underneath. Vitamin C combined with Matrixyl 3000 (an essential peptide for skin elasticity) triggers skin healing production, leaving behind a rich, vibrant glow of healthy skin.

Studies have shown that within the first two months, deep wrinkles have decreased in customers by 45%.

Best With CBD: Smile CBD Face Cream

Pros:

Designed for sensitive and dry skin

Contains 300 mg of CBD

Responsive customer service (quick chat, fast shipping and satisfaction guaranteed)

Instant pain relief for aching joints and muscles

Cons:

Fewer reviews than others

Why We Like Smile CBD

Smile CBD has done what other CBD companies simply cannot. Smile CBD Face Cream consists of a special CBD isolate combined with Provitamin B5 and vitamin C. The secret ingredient that provides maximum moisturizing would be the jojoba oil, an antibacterial and antioxidant oil derived from the jojoba plant.

This rich cream offers a gentle, healing effect while fostering an environment for smooth, nourished skin. When used properly, Smile CBD Face Cream can reduce signs of acne, eczema and even aging.

Being such a new product, reviews are relatively limited, but the 50+ they do have are all outstanding. Overall, Smile CBD provides its customers with a holistic approach to their skincare routine.

Most Hydrating: Foreo Serum Sérum Serum

Pros:

Smooth, long-lasting glow

Lightweight to minimize fine lines

Fights free radicals and oxidative stress

Cons:

A bit more expensive than some other options

Why We Like Foreo

Foreo’s signature serum is a bestselling moisturizer formulated with an exclusive combination of sodium hyaluronate and hyaluronic acid to reveal a more radiant skin. These distinctive ingredients give Serum Sérum Serum the ability to deeply moisturize thirsty skin and still be lightweight, all while replenishing the outer layer of skin, too.

After just one pump, this product will diminish visible damage, lines, and wrinkles. The result is firm, healthy and plump skin. The serum is also infused with squalene oil to fight any rogue free radicals and reverse signs of aging.

Pros:

Professional grade lifting formula

Works instantly

100% vegan friendly

3rd party tested

Cons:

Some states may have restrictions on shipping CBD products

Why We Like Zatural

Zatural’s hyaluronic acid-based Tri-Lifting Serum combines the pain-relieving properties of CBD with the powerful antioxidant in vitamin C, allowing the serums’ vegetable collagen to increase hydration and promote a more youthful consistency.

One customer even mentioned that after only two weeks of use, their rosacea (skin prone to flushing and irritation) had calmed.

How We Chose Our Winners

We pride ourselves on diligent research and thorough investigation. Following are the key components that provide a foundation for our research:

Quality

When looking into these various products, we always checked to make sure the quality of the ingredients were ones we’d use on our own faces.

Effectiveness

To make sure each product lives up to your standards, we make sure they undergo lab-testing and medical research before reaching shelves.

Customer reviews

Customer reviews are one of the pinnacles when trying to decide whether or not a product is worth your time — and money.

Reading first-hand accounts always helps us to determine if a product actually meets its customers expectations — and we’ll only include ones that do.

How to Apply Moisturizer

While applying moisturizer isn’t difficult, these are some tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of your product.

Don’t wait: Moisturizing immediately after a shower can help the skin retain moisture by applying when the skin’s moisture barrier is opened due to a steamy shower. Don’t wait too long, you may lose valuable moisture resulting in dry skin. Don’t waste it: All too often these specialized products are wasted. For example, if your target dry skin is on your face, don’t rub too vigorously into your hands. Instead, apply a pump’s worth directly onto a finger and dab directly to your trouble spots. Don’t go overboard: The saying, “less is more” definitely applies here. Applying more of a product doesn’t enhance its intended benefits. Remember, moisturizers take some time to fully absorb into your skin. You can always apply some more later if needed.

What Benefits Can I Expect for Oily Skin Types?

All moisturizers are expected to increase the water content of the skin-water barrier to help give you a glowing complexion — but it shouldn’t irritate sensitive skin. In theory, this will keep your skin moisturized, promote healthy skin growth, assist those with excessively oily skin and help aging skin bounce back. However, not all moisturizers can accomplish all of this.

Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance found in the body’s joints, eyes and skin. Products containing hyaluronic acid will ensure the skin stays hydrated as well as improve joint function (if applied to joints).

Peptides, such as matrixyl, are a short chain of amino acids. These amino acids help surrounding tissue to build muscle and assist in muscle recovery. In short, peptides promote cell turnover and thus, let your fresh new skin grow, resulting in much more youthful looking skin. Matrixyl is frequently used to replace the stronger, often irritating retinol serums.

Whether excess sebum build-up is a result of hormones, stress, inadequate diet, or an ineffective skincare routine, those experiencing oily skin can gain a lot from moisturized skin.

The body increases sebum production when it senses an imbalance in the epidermis (the outermost layer of skin). By applying a lightweight moisturizer every day, preferably after a shower, you may notice your body’s skin becoming less oily. This can be taken a step further by ensuring your serum contains peptides and hyaluronic acid to reinforce tone and firmness.

Can Moisturizers Be Bad for Oily Skin?

The University of Tennessee’s Medical Center (UTMC) has published a paper highlighting the importance of maintaining the skin’s moisture. Hot water from a bath or shower or the micro irritation caused by shaving or exfoliation can trigger dehydrated, dry skin. This may stimulate an overabundance of sebum production ultimately resulting in excessively oily skin.

Moisturizers are typically only bad for oily skin when they aren’t used. Moisturizing oil-prone skin often can provide the required moisture for the skin to repair itself and in turn, reduce sebum production.

FAQ’s

These are some of the most common questions people ask in regards to face moisturizers for oily skin.

Is moisturizer good for oily skin?

Absolutely, moisturizer oily skin with a lightweight serum can promote skin repair and reduction of excessive sebum production.

What time of day is best to use moisturizer?

While many prefer a nighttime or morning time regime, those with oily skin will benefit from moisturizing immediately after a shower or bath. If your schedule permits, moisturize after shaving, after exfoliating and before bed!

Should I moisturize every day?

Most definitely! Some products offer immediate results, but it may take a couple of weeks before your skin has repaired itself.

When should I stop using a product?

Stop use immediately if you develop a rash, redness, burn or if a pre-existing condition becomes worse. The FDA recommends seizing use if the product itself changes in color, develops a bad smell, or becomes contaminated.

What is moisturizing anyway? How does it work?

Moisturizing is the process of retaining the skin’s natural water barrier by incorporating hydrophilic enhancers.

When should I start moisturizing?

Moisturizing can start at any age although many people start to begin around the age of 12, being this is a common time for children to develop acne. Teenagers with good quality skin can still benefit from developing good skincare routines and habits at an earlier age.

Conclusion

Skincare has been an important part of our daily routine for nearly all of history. However, those with oily skin may hesitate to further moisturize their skin. It’s a common belief that excessive moisturizing can lead to even worse skin, but with the right product you can rest assured that your skincare is back in your control.

Always look for a lightweight serum that won’t way down the skin, and remember that daily care will help ensure your skin’s natural sebum production reverts to a normal level. Regain your confidence and take charge of your regime.