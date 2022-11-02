‘This a Real A– Friend’: LHHATL Fans Commend Shekinah for Holding Safaree Accountable for Mistreating Erica Mena

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta returned with nothing short of drama after its mid season hiatus. The newest episode titled “Tears & Loathing In Las Vegas” made fans look at cast member Safaree Samuels sideways after he brought an unexpected guest who favored his ex-wife Erica Mena to hairstylist Shekinah Anderson’s “Crying Tour.”

Things really turned sour for Samuels after he pulled up to Karlie Redd’s party, where Anderson along with a few other ladies confronted him for bringing a Mena look-a-like to Anderson’s event knowing his former wife and Anderson are friends.

Shekinah Anderson, Safaree Samuels. (Photos: @thatshekinah/Instagram, @safaree/Instagram)

“Why did you take her to Shekinah event when you know her [Mena] and Shekinah are friends?” Adizia “Bambi” Benson asked.

“I came to Shekinah’s event because I’m all about uplifting and supporting our beautiful, strong black women,” Samuels replied.

Seemingly annoyed at Samuels’ detached attitude surrounding the situation, Anderson decided to help him understand how her friend is feeling.

“I told ya last night, you’re not a woman so you don’t understand what women go through, feelings we deal with.” Anderson said.

“That girl is over there mentally going through s–t, in her mind she’s battling. I hate him but I love him, I hate him but I love him. I got married to him. I have two kids by him. I didn’t have to do this. I’m stuck, I’m not stuck. I can make it, I can’t make it. He f—-d her, he ain’t f–-k her. Do he love them, is she the only one?”

Anderson strongly informed Samuels how tiresome it is to always question the person you love’s trust and loyalty. She then demanded he “stop f—–g” with Mena’s mind because “she’s losing her mind.”



Before anyone knew it, Samuels got up and removed himself from Redd’s party.

Several fans applauded Anderson for speaking up in defense of her friend who was not in attendance.

“Shekinah is a lot of things but let’s make sure we throw real and honest in there.”

“This a real a– friend!”



“Yes Shekinah! There is nothing wrong with friends holding you down through your divorce”

Mena and Samuels have had one of the most tumultuous relationships in “Love and Hip Hop.” Meeting on VH1’s “Scared Famous,” the pair initially hit it off and decided to tie the knot in 2019.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the previous video vixen filed for divorce after accusing Samuels of infidelity.

Social media also played a factor in their crazy love story, for they both uploaded disparaging Instagram Stories and posts, which are now deleted, aimed at one another’s character and parenthood.

In early September it was announced that their divorce was officially finalized.

Fans can continue to keep up with the latest episode of “Love and Hip Hop” every Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on VH1.