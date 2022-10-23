It’s the Way Kandi Was Looking at Her for Me’: Kenya Moore Shares That She Wants Nene Leakes to Return to ‘RHOA’ 

Over the years, Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes have battled out their differences on Bravo’s hit series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The women’s ongoing feud began during season five after Moore invited her ex-boyfriend to Leakes’ wedding to her now late husband, Gregg Leakes. Many “RHOA” cast members, including Leakes, claimed that Moore’s former relationship was fake and a way for her to get on the show.

Kenya Moore (left) reveals that she wants her former “RHOA” co-star Nene Leakes (right) to return to the hit Bravo series. (Photo:@kenya/Instagram)(Photo:@neneleakes/Instagram)

Since then, although the women have yet to reconcile, Moore extended an olive branch by revealing how badly she wants Leakes to return to “RHOA.” Leakes left the series in September 2020, over failed contractual talks.

This admission came about on Oct. 15 during Bravocon in New York City during the Atlanta Peaches in the Big Apple panel that also featured all “RHOA” stars, including Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora.

When asked who she would like to see return to the show, Moore said, “So you guys may not like this; again, I’m going to be the most honest voice on the stage. I have not always gotten along with her. I know some people are not in a good place with her but Nene.”

Throughout Moore’s statement, Burruss was seen glaring at her.

Kenya says she would like Nene back on the show. 🍑 #BravoCon #RHOA pic.twitter.com/1pxsfzoPfO — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) October 15, 2022

As the comments began circulating online, many brought up Burruss’ reaction when Moore said she wanted Leakes to come back to “RHOA.”

“Kandi was pissed lol.”

“It’s the way Kandi was looking at her for me.”

“It’s Kandi’s face for me.”

“Look at Kandi’s face just hating.”

Among the previous remarks, others expressed how impactful Leakes was to the Atlanta franchise. One wrote, “The girls know wassup! Nenes impact is unmatched!” Another said, “RHOA without Linnethia is like a fashion show without fashions.”

A third person posted, “Nene made the show period. Give her her damn flowers.”

Leakes has yet to respond publicly to Moore’s comments.