10 Best CBD Gummies For Beginners, Relaxation and More

CBD is the non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. That’s to say, it’s not going to get you high.

It’s loaded with potential health benefits like reducing anxiety, relieving pain and improving sleep. While CBD comes in all sorts of formats like capsules, oils and lotions, one of the best and tastiest ways to get your daily dose of CBD is through CBD gummies.

CBD gummies come in different shapes, sizes and flavors. Some even contain other health-promoting ingredients like melatonin, vitamins, fiber and antioxidants.

CBD gummies are a great option for people who want to enjoy the benefits of CBD without having to smoke or vaporize it. They’re also perfect for those who want to avoid the potential side effects of CBD, like dry mouth and drowsiness.

Our picks for the CBD gummies include these great products:

Best CBD Gummies in 2022

These are our picks for some of the best CBD gummies you can get on the market.

Best Overall CBD Gummies: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Pros:

Contains 30mg of CBD per gummy

Made with full spectrum CBD

Oil extracted from aerial plant parts of US grown industrial hemp

Cons:

Only one flavor

Looking for a delicious way to get your CBD fix? CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are the perfect solution.

Each gummy contains 30mg of CBD, and because they’re made with full spectrum CBD, they offer the added benefits of other cannabinoids and terpenes.

What we love about CBDistillery

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives with a strong belief that people have a right to the highest quality, fairly priced hemp-derived CBD products. Their mission is to bring CBD oil to the masses in an accessible way so that everyone can experience the natural benefits of this powerful compound.

CBDistillery’s CBD products are made from non-GMO, pesticide-free, industrial hemp grown in the U.S. using natural farming practices. The company uses only the highest quality CO2 extraction methods to ensure a pure, clean product.

CBDistillery’s products are third-party lab tested for purity and potency, so you can be sure you’re getting a high-quality product. The company offers a wide range of CBD oil products, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals and vapes.

What customers love

People who’ve taken these gummies seem to be very happy with them. They say that the gummies are effective in reducing anxiety and stress, and that they’ve also helped with pain relief. Some people have even said that the gummies have helped them to sleep better.

Best for Daily Use: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Pros:

Relieves anxiety

Reduces inflammation

Aids in sleep

Cons:

May interact with other medications

Cornbread Hemp’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are a delicious way to enjoy the benefits of CBD. Made with all-natural ingredients, these gummies are a convenient and easy way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each serving of two gummies contains 20 mg of CBD and there are 30 gummies in each bottle.

These gummies come in two strength levels, 300 mg and 1500 mg, which contain up to 2 mg of THC per gummy. They also contain other cannabinoids and terpenes to give you the full entourage effect. The amount of THC in each gummy is not enough to give you a psychoactive effect, so you can take these gummies without worrying about getting high.

What we love about Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp is a CBD company based in Kentucky that was founded by Eric Zipperle and Jim Higdon. The company is named after the “Cornbread Mafia,” a superlative band of outlaw cannabis growers from Kentucky, which is why they are committed to using only Kentucky-grown hemp in their products.

All of Cornbread Hemp’s products are third-party tested and USDA certified organic by the US Department of Agriculture. Cornbread Hemp offers several different products including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals and CBD pet products.

What customers love

Reviews of Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are solid. Fans of the gummies are saying that they help with anxiety and pain relief, and that the taste is good. Some reviewers have said that the gummies are a bit expensive, but overall, people seem to be happy with them.

Best for Relaxation: Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears

Pros:

25 mg of CBD per gummy

Lab results available online

Relaxing and sleep-inducing effect

Cons:

More expensive compared to other brands

Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears are a potent way to enjoy the benefits of CBD. Each bear contains 25 mg of CBD, making them ideal for those looking for a powerful dose of this natural compound. The bears are also infused with a blend of terpenes and botanical extracts that work together to provide a sense of calm and relaxation. Green Roads CBD Relax Bears are a great way to unwind after a long or to manage occasional stress and anxiety. The bears are also non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

What we love about Green Roads

Green Roads is one of the leading CBD companies in the United States, offering a wide range of products that are designed to help people with a variety of health conditions. The company was founded in 2013 by Arby Barroso and Laura Fuentes, who were looking for a natural way to treat their own health issues.

Since then, Green Roads has become a leading manufacturer of CBD products, with a mission to help as many people as possible experience the benefits of CBD. Green Roads products are made from hemp that is grown in the United States, and all of their products are third-party lab tested to ensure quality and safety.

What customers love

Users of Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears rave about them. Many are saying that the gummies help with anxiety and pain relief. Reviewers also say that the bears help them sleep better at night, and others have found that the gummies have given them more energy during the day. They like that the all-natural ingredients and lack of fillers is something people appreciate about Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears.

Best Tasting: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Natural mixed berry flavor

U.S.A. made

Cons:

They may not be as potent as some other CBD products on the market.

CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are the perfect way to enjoy your daily dose of CBD. These delicious gummies are infused with 20mg of full spectrum CBD oil, and provide a convenient and easy way to get your CBD fix. Made with all natural ingredients, these gummies are also vegan and gluten free.

What we love about CBDfx

CBDfx is a company that produces and sells CBD products. Their mission is to provide people with the highest quality CBD products possible so that they can enjoy the many benefits that CBD has to offer. They use only the finest ingredients and source their CBD from the most reputable suppliers in the industry. All of their products are third-party lab tested to ensure that they’re of the highest quality and purity.

What customers love

These are some of the best-selling CBD gummies for a reason. Reviews say that the taste is spot-on for a mixed berry flavor, and the texture is perfect – not too chewy and not too hard. They’re also infused with broad spectrum CBD oil, which means you’re getting all of the benefits of CBD along with other cannabinoids and terpenes. And at 25mg per gummy, they’re a great option for those who want to take a moderate dose of CBD.

Best for General Use: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

Pros:

Aids in joint pain

Helps with anxiety and depression

Great for sleep

Cons:

May interact with other medications

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies are made with high-quality ingredients and contain 15mg of CBD per gummy, making them a great option for those looking for a moderate dose of CBD. These gummies are also vegan and gluten-free, making them a great option for those with dietary restrictions.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies are third-party lab tested for quality and safety, so you can be sure you’re getting a high-quality product.

What we love about Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web is a CBD company that was founded in 2014. The company is named after a girl who used CBD to treat her seizures. Charlotte’s Web sells CBD products, including oils, capsules, and topicals. The company also offers CBD-infused products for pets. Charlotte’s Web is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

What customers love

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies are very popular and from what the reviews are saying, it is for good reason. Many are very happy with how Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies have helped them with various issues such as anxiety, pain and insomnia. Some have even said that it has helped them wean off of prescription medications. CBD is known to be very beneficial and Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies seem to be one of the best products on the market.

Pros:

Can help with anxiety and pain relief

Vegan and gluten free

Non GMO

Cons:

Can be expensive

Extract Labs’ Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of CBD. Made with all-natural ingredients, these gummies are gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan. Each gummy contains 33 mg of CBD, and there are 30 gummies per bottle. Extract Labs’ Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are third-party lab tested for purity and potency, and they’re backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Why we love Extract Labs

Extract Labs is on a mission to make CBD more accessible and affordable for everyone. Founded by a combat veteran, their goal is to provide high-quality, lab-tested CBD products that are made with all-natural ingredients.

Extract Labs’ product line includes CBD tinctures, topicals, edibles and pet products. All of their products are lab-tested for purity and potency, and Extract Labs offers a variety of CBD concentrations to meet everyone’s needs.

Committed to giving back to the community, the company offers big discounts to veterans and first responders.

What customers love

People who take Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBD Gummies seem to be very satisfied. They say that these gummies are very effective in helping with anxiety, pain and sleep. There are also many people who say that the taste is great and that they are easy to take. Overall, people seem to be very happy with this product.

Best for Sleep: Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Sleep

Pros:

Contains 3 mg of premium melatonin

30 mg of CBD per gummy

Fall asleep fast

Cons:

A bit pricey compared to other brands

Joy Organics CBD Gummies for Sleep are the perfect solution if you’re looking to get a restful night’s sleep. Made with CBD, melatonin, CBN and THC, this combination works together to deliver you straight into your dreamworld — without having to wake up feeling groggy.

Why we love Joy Organics

Joy Organics is a premium CBD company that was founded in 2018 by Joy Smith. Joy’s passion for CBD stems from her own personal experience with the compound. After trying numerous products that didn’t live up to her expectations, she decided to create her own line of CBD products.

Joy Organics offers a wide range of CBD products, including tinctures, gummies, topicals and pet products. All of their lab tested products are made with premium CBD that is sourced from organic, US-grown hemp.

What customers love

Joy Organics CBD Gummies are fan favorites. While we’re highlighting the sleep gummies, Joy Organics has a wide selection of gummies to make it easy for anybody to find the right one for them.

Pros:

Formulated with natural fruit flavors

Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD

Grown and manufactured in the USA

Cons:

May be pricier than other CBD gummies on the market

Koi CBD Gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of CBD. Made with all-natural ingredients, these gummies are perfect for anyone looking for a convenient and easy way to enjoy CBD. Each gummy contains 20 mg of CBD, making them a great choice for those seeking moderate relief from stress, anxiety and pain.

Koi CBD Gummies are also vegan and gluten-free, making them a great choice for those with dietary restrictions. With a variety of delicious flavors to choose from, Koi CBD Gummies are a perfect way to enjoy the benefits of CBD anytime, anywhere.

What we love about Koi CBD

Koi CBD is a company that sells CBD products. Koi CBD’s mission is to provide people with an alternative to traditional medicine. The company’s products are made from CBD oil, which is extracted from the hemp plant. Koi CBD’s products are designed to help people with a variety of conditions, including anxiety, pain and inflammation.

The company offers a variety of products, including tinctures, capsules, gummies and topicals.

What customers love

According to the reviews Koi CBD Gummies live up to their name, providing people with a sense of balance. People like that the gummies help them in so many ways without causing drowsiness or putting them in a haze. They say that the taste is good and that the product works well.

Best for Beginners: Soul CBD Gummies

Pros:

Reduces stress

Relieves pain

Increases focus

Cons:

May cause drowsiness

Soul CBD Gummies are an all-natural way to help ease anxiety and stress. Made with CBD oil, these gummies are a delicious and convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each gummy contains either 10mg or 25 mg of CBD oil, making them perfect for those who want to take a low dose of CBD (or for total beginners). Soul CBD Gummies are also vegan and gluten-free, making them a great option for those with dietary restrictions.

What we love about Soul CBD

Soul CBD was founded with the goal of providing high-quality CBD products to people across the country. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, topicals and more. All of their products are third-party lab tested for quality and purity. Soul CBD is committed to helping people live better lives through the power of CBD.

Soul CBD’s products can help people get the most out of CBD. Their products are available online and in stores across the country. CBD is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, and Soul CBD is at the forefront of this new movement.

What customers love

People who use Soul CBD Gummies say that it helps them relax and feel less anxious. Some say it also helps with pain relief, and that it has helped them get a good night’s sleep. They appreciate that the taste is good and that the gummies are easy to take. Overall, people seem to be pretty happy with Soul CBD Gummies.

Best Variety: FOCL Premium CBD Gummies

Pros:

Each gummy has 25mg of CBD

They use all-natural flavors and colors

Comes in broad or full spectrum

Cons:

Some customers have complained about the high price per gummy

FOCL Premium CBD Gummies are a potent and powerful way to get your daily dose of CBD. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD, making them one of the most potent gummies on the market. They’re also made with all-natural ingredients, so you can be sure you’re getting a quality product.

FOCL gummies are a great option for those who want the benefits of CBD without the hassle of taking it in oil form. They’re also vegan and gluten-free, so everyone can enjoy them. If you’re looking for a potent and convenient way to get your CBD, FOCL gummies are a great option.

What we love about FOCL

FOCL is a wellness company on a mission to help people live healthier lives founded by Ken Lawson. FOCL offers a variety of CBD products including oils, capsules, gummies, topicals and more.

What customers love

People are loving the taste of the FOCL Premium CBD Gummies, but their satisfaction doesn’t stop there. They also love that these potent gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and are vegan and gluten-free. The gummies are leaving reviewers feeling great and able to cope with pain, anxiety and stress.

How We Chose Our Winners

To choose our winners, we looked at a variety of factors including quality, effectiveness, customer reviews, organic ingredients and third-party lab testing.

We also considered the company’s mission and commitment to helping people live better lives through CBD, and considered what the general public is saying about each product.

All of these factors helped us narrow down our choices.

What is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol. It is one of many compounds found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive effects. This means it will not get you high.

CBD is thought to have a variety of health benefits, including reducing anxiety and pain relief. CBD is available in oil, gummy and topical form.

Types of CBD

There are generally three types of CBD.

Full spectrum CBD is a type of CBD that contains all of the compounds found in the cannabis plant. This includes THC (usually about 0.3%), terpenes, and other cannabinoids. Full spectrum CBD is thought to have more health benefits than CBD isolate because it contains more of the plant’s compounds.

Broad spectrum CBD is a type of CBD that contains most of the compounds found in the cannabis plant. This includes all of the cannabinoids, terpenes and other compounds. However, it doesn’t contain THC.

CBD isolate is a type of CBD that contains only cannabidiol. It does not contain any other compounds from the cannabis plant.

What is CBD used for?

CBD is used for a variety of purposes. Some people use it to relax and feel less anxious. Others use it to help with pain relief or even as a sleep aid. CBD has anti-inflammatory properties and can also be used topically to help with skin conditions, like acne.

CBD is generally considered safe. However, some people may experience side effects such as fatigue, diarrhea and changes in appetite. It’s also important to note that CBD can interact with other medications you’re taking.

How to Choose CBD Gummies

If you’re considering trying CBD Gummies be sure to do your research.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing CBD Gummies:

The concentration of CBD: Be sure to check the concentration of CBD in the gummies you are considering. Higher concentrations will be more potent and may provide greater relief.

Be sure to check the concentration of CBD in the gummies you are considering. Higher concentrations will be more potent and may provide greater relief. The quality of the CBD: Not all CBD is created equal. Be sure to choose a reputable brand that uses high-quality CBD.

Not all CBD is created equal. Be sure to choose a reputable brand that uses high-quality CBD. The flavor: CBD Gummies come in a variety of flavors. Choose a flavor that you think you will enjoy.

CBD Gummies come in a variety of flavors. Choose a flavor that you think you will enjoy. The price: CBD Gummies can vary in price. Be sure to compare prices to get the best deal.

How to take CBD Gummies

CBD Gummies are taken orally. Simply eat one or two gummies as needed. Start with a low dose and increase as needed. CBD gummies typically take effect within 30 minutes to an hour.

CBD Gummies for Pain Relief

If you’re looking for pain relief, full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD gummies are a good option. These types of CBD gummies contain other compounds from the cannabis plant that are thought to provide additional pain relief.

CBD Gummies for Anxiety

If you’re looking for anxiety relief, full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD gummies are a good option. These types of CBD gummies contain other compounds from the cannabis plant that are thought to provide additional anxiety relief.

CBD Gummies for Sleep

If you’re looking for a sleep aid, full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD gummies are a good option. These types of CBD gummies contain other compounds from the cannabis plant that are thought to provide additional sleep aid.

CBD Gummies for Skin

If you’re looking for skin care, CBD gummies are a good option. CBD gummies can help to reduce inflammation and pain.

CBD Alternatives

If you are looking for relief from pain, anxiety, stress or lack of sleep, CBD isn’t your only option. Here are some ideas you can look into.

Sleep

For sleep, you may want to try:

Melatonin

Valerian root

Chamomile tea

Lavender oil

Anxiety

For anxiety, you may want to try:

Exercise

Yoga

Meditation

Deep breathing exercises

Herbal supplements such as passionflower or kava kava

Pain relief

For pain relief, you may want to try:

Acupuncture

Massage therapy

Exercise

Yoga

Heat or cold therapy

OTC pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen

Frequently Asked Questions

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD is legal in the United States as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD will not make you high. CBD does not contain THC, the compound in cannabis that causes a psychoactive effect. While some CBD products have trace amounts of THC, it is not enough to get you high.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

It is unlikely that CBD will show up on a drug test. However, if you are taking a full-spectrum CBD product that contains trace amounts of THC, it is possible that the THC could show up on a drug test.

Do CBD gummies taste good?

CBD gummies come in a variety of flavors. Some popular flavors include: strawberry, grape, lemon, and green apple.

What are the side effects of CBD?

The side effects of CBD are typically mild and include: fatigue, diarrhea, and changes in appetite. However, some people may experience more serious side effects. Be sure to talk to your doctor if you are concerned about the side effects of CBD.

Where can I buy CBD gummies?

CBD gummies can be found online and in stores nationwide. Be sure to compare prices and read reviews before purchasing CBD gummies.

What Are the Best CBD Gummies for You?

The best CBD gummy for you depends on your priorities. Some are more potent than others. Some taste better than others. You might want to go for full-spectrum CBD gummy to benefit from the entourage effect, or you might want to look toward broad-spectrum CBD gummies to avoid THC. Whatever you choose, be sure to do your research to ensure you are getting a high-quality product from a reputable brand. CBD gummies are a great way to get the benefits of CBD in a convenient and delicious form.