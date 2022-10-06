‘Respectfully, What Is This?’: Idris Elba’s Latest Video Has Fans Questioning His Musical Aspirations

As if he has not been busy enough with making and promoting new movies, Idris Elba is back with new music to warm up fall’s cool vibes.

The “The Harder They Fall” star may have blossomed into a global star with his scores of movie roles and, of course, his breakout role on HBO’s “The Wire,” but as it turns out, music is his real passion. Elba has never hidden his love for music from the public. In fact, he is often spotted DJing parties and has collaborated with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Lime Cordiaele.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba Photo: Idriselba/Instagram

Earlier this year, he revealed plans to put acting on the back burner to give his musical passions some attention. “Some may think, ‘Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music’s s—t,’ ” he told Vanity Fair for a feature story in February.

“I’ve dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I’m at peace and I’ve chosen: This is what I’m doing, and I’m going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it,” he said. He continued, “The thing about making music is it’s a very consuming process.”

As the final heat waves of summer have begun to subside, the “Beast” star has dropped his latest record, “Biggest.” He shared a snippet of the video on TikTok with the caption, “A summer banger in autumn!! of course.” In it he raps, “Push back your a— like you’re breaking your spine, pretty face, pretty face, I just want to watch…”

Reactions to the record proved he has far more supporters than detractors, but the reactions to the video were mixed. In it, Elba is seen dancing to the record and rapping in various solo shots. Less-than-stellar remarks included:

“Idris, respectfully, what IS this?

“I love him as an actor, but no, this is giving major Dad dancing.”

“Idris’ music career should be a Sean Paul pop-up role only.”

And then, there is his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who shines as the real star of the video while dancing, being flirty with her husband for the camera, and lip-syncing the words to the record. Fans could not help but swoon over her as she appeared in a latex bodysuit.

“Love this and your wife looks incredible.”

“His wife should always be the main character cuz babbbyyy she is a Goddess!!”

A few comments regarding the ongoing petition to have Elba star as the next James Bond also cropped up. The actor has already expressed that he is open to playing a villain, but he thinks he’s just a little too old to take on the role of the 007 agent.

“We need you as the new Bond.”

“When will it be announced that you are the new Bond?”

Only time will tell if Elba will make an appearance in any of the franchise’s forthcoming installments.