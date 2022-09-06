‘She is the Whole Package’: Fans Are Captivated by Ciara’s Magenta Look

Ciara took to Instagram on Sept. 4 to debut a new look that featured a bold hair color.

In the captionless post, the 36-year-old, wearing a sheer, colorful attire, ditched her dark tresses for a bright magenta. In the numerous photos, Ciara showed off the half-up, half-down hairstyle while provocatively posing.

Ciara stuns fans after the singer shows off her magenta hair. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

The first image showcased the “Jump” vocalist giving her fans a view of her derrière as she looked back at the camera. In the final shot, Ciara was seen on all fours as she did a crawling stance.

Although the mother of three didn’t disclose the reason behind her new look, that didn’t stop fans from sharing their opinions regarding Ciara’s magenta hair. Several individuals flooded Ciara’s comments section with compliments, while a couple of people expressed how much they loved the color and the hairstyle.

“Loving this color and hairstyle on you Ci.”

“One thing with CC she is going shut things down. She is the whole PACKAGE!!”

Ciara does a crawling pose as she shows off her new hairstyle. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

“@ciara you look so pretty. I like your outfit. I like your hair so pretty.”

“Alright nah don’t hurt nobody.”

“Left NO CRUMBS.”

Among the previous responses, others asked Ciara to continue wearing hair colors as bright as the magenta piece she sported. One said, “Please do magenta hair more often.” Another said, “Love the magenta. You should wear this color more often.”

This post comes days after Ciara penned a special message to her husband, Russell Wilson, after the Denver Broncos quarterback received a huge extension contract with the NFL team. Wilson’s five-year contract states that the football player will get $245 million, including $165 million guaranteed.

As the news circulated online, Ciara said on a Twitter post shared on Sept. 1, “Baby, @DangeRussWilson I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s been so beautiful to see you become a Bronco! So excited for the journey ahead! You’re 1 of 1! My greatest inspiration. I love you so much! #LetsRide.”