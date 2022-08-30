‘It’s Been 15 Years and You Both Look the Same’: Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown Shock Fans After They Reunite to Perform ‘No Air’

Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks took fans on a trip down memory lane during the final stop of his tour. Nearly two decades have passed since the two singers shared the stage together.

In a snippet of the concert, Sparks shared the moment she began singing their duet “No Air” before Brown joined in. “Thank you Chris for having me at the final stop of your ‘One of Them Ones’ tour, ended it with a bang in Vegas!!! The crowd was lit!!! Loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart.,” read Sparks’ caption.

(L-R) Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks. Photo: Jordinsparks/Instagram

The 2008 hit was featured on the “American Idol” winner’s self-titled debut album. Since its release, the record has been certified platinum in eight countries, including the U.S. Fans held nothing back while reacting to the performance.

“Yasssss so legendary,” wrote one person. Another wrote, “We all been waiting on this moment again!!!” “Babyyyy this song was #1 a lot on 106 & Park,” commented someone else taking in the clip.

The emotionally-charged ballad even moved some fans to tears. “I was here for this! And I cried when he brought you up on stage! Such a beautiful surprise.”

Other comments included:

“Flawless!!! You guys haven’t lost a note or best since”

“Still the jam always was.”

“I’m still tripping that it’s been 15 years AND YOU BOTH LOOK THE SAME!!!! You beautiful unicorns!!!!”

“Incredible lady! And how do you still look 17?!?”

The reunion also renewed fan interest in Brown and Sparks working on a new record together. “We need another collaboration!!!!! Please and thank you!!!” and “Come out with a new song. This will always be a classic,” read some of the comments.

While on tour, Brown became the topic of countless conversations when his meet and greet photo sessions began circulating online. To the surprise of many, the once in a lifetime moment came at the price of $1,000. Judging by the images, several fans were more than pleased with their purchase.