Will Smith Reportedly Is ‘Very Happy’ with Jada Pinkett Smith and Her Support Following Oscars Slap 

It’s been a challenging last several months for actor Will Smith following his jarring Oscars incident last March. Still, the Academy Awards winner is said to be doing well and is “very happy,” thanks to the support of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

According to an unidentified source who spoke with People: “Will is doing good. He spends a lot of time with Jada. He is very happy about her constant support. They are very close and back each other up. Family is everything to them.”

The source also noted that the actor feels like he has “learned a lot in the past few months,” before adding, “Will is happy about the support he always gets from Jada.”

The update comes just days after Will and Jada were spotted out in Malibu, in reportedly their first public sighting since the March incident in which the “I am Legend” actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke about the actress’ shaved head.

Last month, the 53-year-old Hollywood veteran addressed the incident in an apology video on his social media accounts, where he answered several top-of-mind online questions, including what role Jada had in the matter and whether she instructed her husband to strike Rock after he poked fun at her appearance.

“I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it,” he clarified in his video. “I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I’ve brought on all of us.”

Online reactions were a bit harsh. Many critics felt Jada was obligated to be supportive of the “Men in Black” star, citing the altercation occurred because of her, including one Instagram user who wrote, “She’s the one that sent you on the stage to make an ass of yourself so she should be supportive.” Another person commented, “It wasn’t like she was gonna go against him anyways.”

Will also explained why he didn’t apologize to Chris immediately afterward and while accepting his award for “Best Male Actor” for his role in “King Richard,” citing, “I was fogged out by that point. It’s all fuzzy.”

He added, “I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, ‘Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.’ ”