Nappy Roots Member Scales Recovering from Injuries After Robbery and Kidnapping at Atlanta Brewery He Co-Owns

Melvin “Fish Scales” Adams Jr. of the multi-platinum selling group, Nappy Rootz, is recovering after he was shot and kidnapped outside of a brewery in Atlanta, he co-owns. The incident took place on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Atlantucky Brewing, located off Northside Drive near the downtown Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

According to 11Alive, at least two suspects robbed a patron going to the parking deck before coming into the brewery around 11 p.m. Authorities say the assailants forced Scales to drive his vehicle to his home in the Atlanta suburb of Hapeville at gunpoint. He managed to escape once near his home but he was shot in the leg during the struggle. The SUV was retrieved nearby by authorities but no suspects have been taken into custody.

Nappy Rootz’ member Fish Scales was shot and kidnapped from the Atlantucky Brewing, which he co-owns. (Photo: @nappyscales/Instagram.)

According to other Nappy Rootz members, Scales is stable and ‘planning to get to work as soon as possible.” Atlantucky Brewing co-owner Skinny DeVille stressed that they will work to amp up security to ensure the safety of their customers, adding that this is the first incident since the Brewery opened last year.

Nappy Rootz decided to give fans another update about Scales and the Atlanta eatery on Instagram Thursday, Aug. 18. The statement began, “Last night our brother, Scales, was a victim of an attempted robbery on the evening of August 17th in Atlanta after closing our brewery, Atlantucky. We are blessed to say that he is stable and in good spirits after suffering a leg injury. Luckily, none of our dedicated patrons of Atlantucky were at the scene or harmed during the robbery.”

It continued, “We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery. We would appreciate some privacy as we are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation. Scales also mentioned he is looking forward to getting back to work both on music and brewery. Love and Keep it Nappy!”

After years of home brewing and collaborating on beers with local breweries, group members Scales, DeVille, B. Stille, and Ron Clutch, opened the Atlantucky Brewing in February 2022. The name is a nod to the group’s historical roots in Georgia and Kentucky, which is six hours away. The six-man rap collective recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their major label debut, “Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz” earlier this year in February. The group still continues to perform their hits like “Po’ Folks,” Good Day, “Awnaw,” and “Headz Up” all over the world.