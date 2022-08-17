‘Shaking and Still in Panic’: Georgia Teens Save Woman Struck In Car After Crash

Five Georgia high school students who jumped into action to save a Georgia woman trapped in a car before it could catch on fire are being hailed as heroes.

Luis Goya, a math teacher, witnessed the teenage boys running to the intersection in front of Rome High School and prying a 50-year-old woman out of a car after a wreck on Aug. 12.

“Smoke started to come out of the car, and fluid started to spill everywhere in the intersection. The door was jammed and in terrible shape,” Goya wrote on Facebook. “After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car. She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her.”

From left to right : Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore. (Photo: Rome High School)

Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett told CBS News the driver swerved to avoid hitting another car that turned in front of her and ended up crashing into an SUV. She was later transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Burnett said.

Goya said he heard a loud noise before 8 a.m. when students were heading to school in Rome, Georgia. The school has identified the heroic boys as Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwion Carey, Tyson Brown, Alto Moore, all of members of the football team, and Messiah Daniels.

“It was right in front of me. I turned off the car and jumped out and said, ‘Hey look, let’s go help her,'” Treyvon, 16, said. “The woman was leaning over into the passenger seat, begging for help. She had blood on her face and was screaming.”

The boys used their instincts and worked together to complete the rescue. Antwion and Alto pulled the woman out and escorted her to the grass. Cesar said he and Treyvon checked on a passenger in the SUV.



A two-vehicle crash near Rome High School on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/ Luis Goya)

One of the boys involved, Tyson, said he has considered becoming a firefighter when he graduates.

“I’m not very good with blood, but I’m a helpful person,” Tyson said.

The group of teenagers has received an outpouring of warm wishes on social. Goya’s post about their rescue efforts has been shared nearly 8,000 times, and over 2,000 people have commented, applauding the teenagers’ response to the accident.

“Thank you, young men, for being examples our community can be proud of,” administrators wrote on the school website.