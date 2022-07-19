‘She Stood Her Ground & Got the Last Laugh’: Mo’Nique Shocks Folks After She Announces Netflix Special Directed by Lee Daniels

Monique reportedly is coming to Netflix. A month after settling a race and gender lawsuit against the streaming platform, the Grammy-nominated comedienne has announced her first comedy special directed by her longtime friend Lee Daniels.

In a video posted on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter page, the legendary “Queen of Comedy” expressed how “excited” she was about filming her first special with Netflix.

“Can y’all believe this sh-t? Can y’all believe this s–t? I done came home to Netflix,” said the 54-year-old. “Hey y’all it’s ya girl Monique and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special.”

She also reminded fans and viewers that she’s also reuniting with her “friend” and “brother” Mr. Lee Daniels for the Netflix film “The Deliverance.”

“You won’t want to miss either of them,” she continues. “So ya’ll stay tuned and thank y’all, my sweet babies. I love us for real.”

put it on a shirt, write it in the sky, LEGENDARY QUEEN OF COMEDY MO'NIQUE IS COMING TO NETFLIX 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/VcDwW3a1bp — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 19, 2022

A Twitter post from the Netflix Twitter account specifically addressed the conedy special: “Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique!”

Many are happy about Mo’Nique and Daniels joining forces again after her Oscar-winning performance in his 2009 critically acclaimed film “Precious.” After a 13-year feud, Daniels apologized for “hurting” his “best friend” at her comedy show in Staten Island on Friday, April 1. At the time, he also announced she would replace Octavia Spencer in the Netflix thriller “Demon House.”

“Monique got a Netflix bag and Lee Daniels publicly apologized to her and cast her in his new movie,” tweeted one person. “Y’all played in mamas face but the clown came back to bite all y’all a—-!!!!”

Monique got a Netflix bag and Lee Daniels publicly apologized to her and cast her in his new movie. Yall played in mamas face but the clown came back to bite all yall asses!!!! pic.twitter.com/uHzjfYQtrp — STOP DONATING TO BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) July 19, 2022

A second person said, “Not Monique dragging Netflix and Lee Daniels for years and now she’s working with them and getting paid the money she deserves!”

Not Monique dragging Netflix and Lee Daniels for years and now she’s working with them and getting paid the money she deserves! pic.twitter.com/64foEEmccz — chu (@chuuzus) July 19, 2022

A third person wrote, “She stood her ground & got the last laugh. Monique got a comedy special AND an original film coming to Netflix. Sis got that CHECK.”

She stood her ground & got the last laugh 😂 Monique got a comedy special AND an original film coming to Netflix. Sis got that CHECK https://t.co/YNQxqgguhH — Work of Art OUT NOW (@Drebae_) July 19, 2022

However, one individual posed a question about whether Monique received the amount she truly deserves for the Netflix special. “I see a lot of people saying Mo’Nique got the bag from Netflix. How we know she didn’t finally come around and take what they were offering? We see numbers yet?”

I see a lot of people saying Monique got the bag from Netflix. How we know she didn’t finally come around and take what they were offering? We see numbers yet? — JustTIM (@ReignCoates) July 19, 2022

Mo’Nique and Netflix reached a settlement agreement after she filed a discrimination lawsuit, alleging she received a “lowball” offer for a special compared to other male or white comedians. She claimed she was “blackballed” from working in Hollywood and protested their initial offer of $500,000 in 2017. But many are hoping she was nicely compensated for working with Netflix now.

“Ok let’s go! @therealmoworldwide back on the map,” wrote 50 Cent on Instagram after previously vowing to “put her back on.”

Fifty has heavily praised Mo’Nique and her acting career for the past few months. The “Power” co-creator also took credit for her reconciling her relationship with Daniels, and pledged to end her beef with Tyler Perry in March. Two months later, the TV mogul made good on his promise and revealed that Mo’Nique would star in his other Starz series, “BMF (Black Mafia Family).”