‘You Get Tired of Fighting’: Taraji P. Henson Says She’s Thinking About Moving Abroad for a More Welcoming Racial Climate

Award-winning actress and producer Taraji P. Henson is seriously considering parting ways with the United States for a life abroad, citing frustration with how her community is treated in a country where they’ve contributed significantly.

The Washington, D.C., native made the admission during a recent appearance on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast presented by People; telling co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Brianne Tracy that she’s “really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” when asked how she’s been coping as political and social tensions continue to rise.

“That’s something that comes with 50; you get tired of fighting. I’m tired,” she said. “I want to just be. And be happy. I want to be called ‘Bella’ every day, drink wine, and swat flies on the porch. Stress-free,” the Oscar-nominee added.

The “Hidden Figures” star spoke openly about what has sparked her to look at other places to call home, citing the “pressures of being Black” and the ongoing fight for justice and peace.

“There’s something that happens when you turn 50, where all of your f-cks are behind you. I’ve accomplished a lot, and I’m going to do what I want to do,” Henson said. “I’m at the point now where if I say, ‘I quit, I’m going to go travel the world,’ I can. It’s so freeing.”

The star found a few supporters on social media who encouraged the move, including one Twitter user who wrote, “I would leave too. I wish all people of color could leave this joint. Then look back to see what The United States has become. actually it’s enough of us here to start our own thing.”

“I feel her on this, but I add ‘gay’ to the mix with being black, and I’m not sure that there is anywhere safe for me to run to. I feel like I may as well duke it out here,” added another person.

While the actress may not be leaving anytime soon, considering she is hosting the BET Awards 2022 this Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, she is also looking forward to a girl’s trip with some of her famous friends.

“Me and Mary [J. Blige] have been trying to do this trip for so long, but our schedules just keep getting crazy,” the actress shared. “I just told her, ‘Look, enough is enough; I need a vacation!’”