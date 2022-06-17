Venus & Serena Williams’ Stepmom Accused of Splurging on ’Fast Food’ Amid Bankruptcy Battle to Retain Ownership of Family’s $1 Million Florida Home

Tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams’ stepmother’s attempt to save the family’s childhood Florida home is only growing more difficult.

Lakeisha Williams filed Chapter 13 bankruptcy in April in an attempt to stave off foreclosure on the $1 million Palm Beach Gardens house — which was once home to Richard Williams, his daughters, and his first wife Oracene Price — and to buy time to pay back a defaulted loan of more than $470,000.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Venus Williams and Serena Williams attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

RadarOnline reports that Florida mortgage lender David Simon is now telling a court that while the 43-year-old says she is short on cash, that doesn’t matter when it comes to discretionary spending. “She cannot afford to make an $11,000/month payment,” argues Simon in court documents. Yet, she “spends all her income on fast food and frivolities.” His ask is that the bankruptcy case be dismissed all together.

The “King Richard” inspiration married his third wife in 2010. Seven years later he filed for divorce. The estranged couple, who share a 9-year old son, have been involved in an ongoing legal battle over the home ever since.

In prior court filings, Williams has accused his estranged wife of forging documents to have his name removed from the home’s deed. He also alleged his wife is the reason the home that was purchased for just over $355,000 was foreclosed on and she is also responsible for the home falling into disrepair.

According to Simon’s filing, the home “remains in significant disrepair, and the roof has not been repaired. [Lakeisha] has no insurance on the house because it is not insurable. And the house’s location makes it especially susceptible to windstorm damage.”

The request is still pending a judge’s decision. If Simon is successful in having the case dismissed, the home will be auctioned off, proceeds covering the $472,000 defaulted loan, several other debts accrued by Lakeisha, and per a separate court filing, Williams also stands to see a payout from the sale.

Williams is credited with coaching his daughters to unprecedented sports success. His prowess and dogmatic approach to ensuring his daughters became the greatest tennis players the world has ever seen was laid out in last year’s “King Richard.” The family patriarch was portrayed by Will Smith who took home his first Oscar for the film in the best actor category.