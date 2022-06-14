‘She Is Her Mama’s Twin’: Blue Ivy’s Curly Locks Have Fans Mentioning How Strongly She Resembles Her Mother Beyoncé as She Attended the NBA Finals with Jay-Z

Although the Golden State Warriors put on one show in their game-five win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, it was Blue Ivy Carter‘s appearance that stole the show as she attended the game with her father, Jay-Z.

The match, which took place in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center on June 13, ended with the Warriors winning the game with a score of 104-94, putting the team at a 3-2 lead against the Celtics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter look on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

During the finals, Blue Ivy — who rocked her curls with an all-black ensemble — and Jay-Z were shown on the Jumbotron as the sports announcer shared with audience members who attended the match that the mogul was in the building.

In a viral tweet shared by @itsKARY_, the announcer was heard saying, “Back with us in the Bay and in the Chase Center tonight, 24-time Grammy Award Winner, the one and only Jay-Z.”

As the introduction continued, Jay-Z smiled and placed his arm around Blue Ivy when the 10-year-old tried to move her father’s arm to protect her hair. Although it is unclear what Blue Ivy said, it appeared she mouthed the words “Dad, my hair.”

As the clip circulated online, fans couldn’t get over how much Blue Ivy favored her mother, Beyoncé.

“Blue is so (fire emoji) she her mamas twin!”

“Damn she her mama child.”

“Beyoncé twin so adorable!”

“Looking exactly like her momma. My mom used to say that a child looks like the dad first and then like the mom and after puberty it mix with her own.”

“Beyoncé Jr.”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned Blue Ivy’s reaction to her father messing up her hair. One wrote, “nah cause once it goes flat, it takes forever to get back into the SAME puff size to match the other.”

Another said, “Y’all know a good hairdo is not to be played with.” A third social media user stated, “Cause uh uh, this curl pattern took work dad! Lol she’s so beautiful.”