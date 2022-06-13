‘The Plug is About to be Pulled on You’: Mo’Nique’s Older Sister Issues Star Some Tough Love Amid Feud with D.L. Hughley 

Mo’Nique’s sister Millicent Imes has a message for her younger sibling following her weeks’-long feud with comedian D.L. Hughley. Several days ago, Imes took to her social media page, where she called the Academy Award-winning actress out on her online behavior and advised her younger sibling to redirect some of her anger.

“Enough is Enough!! My Sister!! Stop the Madness!! It’s not a good look!!” Imes wrote in her lengthy Facebook post. “God has Shut you down before and believe me he will do it again!!! Let’s start by staying on topic. YOU are and have been displacing your anger on the wrong people.”

Mo’Nique’s older sister, Millicent Imes, calls comedian out amid feud with D.L. Hughley. Photo: @MillientImes/Facebook

Imes advised her sister to “take heed and clean your house up because it’s DIRTY!!!” She added, “Sis, you’re coming with the same story over and over again. If nothing changes, NOTHING CHANGES!! Your career has been dead in the past and now it’s about to come to LIFE and now you are killing it again and now the plug is about to be pulled on you and YOU are about to be CANCELED, Again…This time it’s Flatline.”

Imes admitted that it was “absolutely maddening” to see the “Precious” star “embarrass” herself before getting into more personal examples. “At this time it’s a reflection on the family (YOUR TRUE BIOLOGICAL FAMILY) Not your made-up family or your WIFE!!.. But your siblings and OUR Parents. May they rest in peace are turning over in Heaven on your Earthy behavior!” she continued.

Imes continued to slam her sister’s behavior, writing, “I see you making statements about other people’s children,” before asking, “so where are yours???” She concluded her message by saying that she believes her sister should “play nice” and noting that her message was “all coming from love.”

As previously reported, the fallout between the “Almost Christmas” star and one of the original “Kings of Comedy” star occurred following a disagreement over who was headlining a show during Memorial Day weekend. Both stars uploaded their versions of contracts they received for their performance.

However, when Mo’Nique shared a video of Hughley’s reaction to his daughter telling him about a sexual assault, things got personal. The actor responded by calling the actress a “monster.”

Things appeared to have settled down between the two Hollywood stars, though Mo'Nique has yet to respond to her sister's memo.