‘Arrre These Puppy Pajamas?’: Steve and Marjorie Harvey’s Couple Post Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads 

Comedian Steve Harvey shared a picture with his wife on Instagram, and fans seemed confused by the “Family Feud” star’s attire.

Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, usually receive attention for their impeccable fashion and style. However, the “Judge Steve Harvey” host, who has a line of pajamas with Midnight Velvet, was wearing what appeared to be black pajamas covered with white puppies. Harvey paired black and white shoes with the outfit.

Steve Harvey Marjorie Harvey pose for a picture shared on Instagram on May 12, 2022. @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

Fans on Instagram had some fun with Harvey and teased the comedian about his “puppy pajamas.”

One fan asked, “Arrrre these puppy pajamas?!”

Another Instagram user wondered, “Is Steve wearing paw patrol pj’s?”

Other fans focused on how the couple looked at each other in the photograph. “Couple goals,” wrote one fan. “This is so beautiful! Marjorie is gorgeous. You alright too, Steve. lol,” noted another.

The comedian also shared a video of himself dancing with his wife in Paris and added a sweet Mother’s Day message. “Love is too weak to define just what you mean to me……Happy #mothersday QUEEN @marjorie_harvey.” Harvey rocked an all-black ensemble paired with a yellow trench, while Marjorie also looked fly, wearing all black with lime heels and matching shades.

Fans reacted to the video on Instagram and gave the Harveys props for their smooth dance skills. Steve’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey wrote, “Goals” followed by a heart-smiley face emoji.

“BUTTER DON’T SPREAD THIS SMOOTH!! YALL BETTER WORK IT,” they wrote. “You two are such a vibe!!!”

“Steve done kicked da pimp leg out,” replied another fan. “Y’all better do that. Show them how it’s DONE!”

“If the love ain’t like this!!!!! I don’t want it,” wrote another fan.