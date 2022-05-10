‘She Was Definitely a Crown Jewel’: ’ First Lady’ of Death Row Records Jewell Caples Passes Away at 53 After Health Struggles, Dazzel Dillinger, Jazze Pha, and More React 

Singer Jewell Caples, once labeled the “First Lady of Death Row Records,” has died. An official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. She was 53.

Vibe magazine, which was the first to report the news, said the “Woman to Woman” singer passed away on Friday, May 6, around 5 a.m., according to the former head of the label’s security department, Reggie Wright Jr.

The “First Lady” of Death Row Records Jewell Caples passes away at 53. Photo:@iamjewellcaples/ Instagram

Caples’ manager, Timothy Beal, confirmed the news of her death in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, May 7, stating, “Jewell was a very special woman with a big heart. She had been a guest at my wedding back on February 12th of this year. We shared many many spiritual conversations. She had transformed her life from hardcore gangsta rap to faith-based gospel singer and songwriter.”

He added, “We have been working diligently on her comeback, we wish we could have seen her make her big comeback. I will personally miss her a great deal. Goodbye to a great great friend and a very loving woman … RIP to her, gone but not forgotten. Her spirit will live on through her music for generations to come. Rest In Peace and Power.”

The Chicago native’s death comes just two months after she took to social media to announce that she was hospitalized after doctors reportedly found eight pounds of fluid in several areas of her body, including her heart, lungs, and legs. Caples was rushed back again on March 16, but released just five days later after receiving treatment.

“Attention All Non Believers. I was Hospitalized on March 2, 2022. Released on March 5, 2022, went home,8lbs of fluid on my heart, lungs, and legs,” Caples wrote in an Instagram post. “Went back to hospital March 16th until Today March 21, 2022. I Almost Died! Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility. GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!”

At the time, fans and friends sent their well wishes to the musician who worked with several West Coast emcees, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur, on their albums. However, her career initially began in 1992. The “Gonna Give It To Ya” singer contributed vocals for rap pioneers N.W.A which featured the aforementioned Dre.

Caples’ former label mate, Dazzel Dillinger, reacted to the news on Instagram. “RIP REST N PEACE @iamjewellcaples IM SAD THIS REALLY HURT BUT JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING,” he wrote, sharing several vintage photos of the singer. “WOW DEATH ROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER CLASSIC MUSIC. FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING,” he added.

New York emcee Buckshot sent his condolences, writing, “You in our universe now so singing to the stars that gave you to us.” El Debarge commented, “You will be missed! Rest in Heavenly Peace Queen JeweLL!” “Awww mann I’m sooo sorry to hear that bro!! Big condolences to tha GaNg & the family my G!! She was definitely a Crown Jewel,” wrote super producer Jazze Pha.

Caples’ last works included a co-written and self-published memoir titled “My Blood My Sweat My Tears” and interviews on The Art Of Dialogue YouTube channel.