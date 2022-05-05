‘Should We be Ghetto Like Them?’: Group of White Texas Female Students Unleash the N-Word In Private ‘KKK’ Group Chat; Suspension Follows After Video Is Made Public

Several female students at a Texas High School have gone viral after a video of them saying the N-word went viral on social media. The school administration says the girls are facing disciplinary consequences for the racist language.

Students from the Vidor Independent School District filmed themselves using the bigoted expletives and posted the clips on a private “close friends” Instagram group called “KKK.”

Video screenshot of student yelling the n-word

The video inexplicably became public, released on the internet, and circulated on several different platforms by social media influencers. One social commentator posted the compilation on her TikTok platform. She released the students’ school’s name, address, and phone number, noting she was calling the campus to report delinquency.

In the video, a blond girl with braces is seen repeatedly saying the N-word, occasionally joined by a brunette sidekick. The flagrant yelling of the racial epithet down the hall is in another scene.

The TikTok video also shows screenshot of a message where someone posted a primate and a person named Layla Jenkins responded, “Black #ss b##ches.”

Another message from Alexys.Steelee appears to mock Black people saying, “Yo shes wallen,” and “You my main nigga frfr.” Someone from the Klan chat responds to her, “FR Black queens.” Alexys.Steelee then asks, “Should we be ghetto like them?”

At some point, a person says, “We all equal. Don’t call us niggas. Wtf. Like that s##t is hurtful its 2022.”

Several derogatory messages later in the KKK chat, Jenkins writes, “But I say nigga sometime … but it’s not towards a black person being racist .. I Respect Black people and no they’re not gonna kill you over here … we respect y’all … but not anymore because y’all are coming at us for things and that y’all know everything.”

According to the TikToker, the original video, which had 1 million views, was removed because it allegedly violated the app’s community guidelines.

District spokesperson Sally Andrews authenticated the video and noted “it did happen” and that the students do attend the high school.

Once the school was made aware of the clips, the students were reprimanded. Vidor ISD Superintendent Jay Killgo released a statement saying, “Earlier this week, Vidor ISD received a video of extremely inappropriate behavior of high school students making racial comments in the hallways. The students were immediately addressed with discipline consequences and hearings are scheduled to determine future punishment.”

Killgo said “The comments made were unacceptable and are not condoned by VISD. This was a poor reflection of our student body by a handful of students.”

A different spokesperson for the school district said the students’ punishment was suspension.

@caileneasely said that was not a harsh enough punishment for the students to learn from their offensive actions.

“Are they kids? Yes. But do they know what their doing? Absolutely,” she said about the video.

“Apparently, those kids got a deep hearing and got suspended for three days,” the bonnet-wearing cultural critic said. “Three days. The consequences that white people typically face for racism is always a slap on the wrist.”

“What exactly is three days going to do?” she asks. “What kind of deep hearing did they have? It’s not deep enough to make them not be racist. It’s not deep enough to properly inform and educate them. They use that slur with intention. The name of the group chat had intention behind it. Those kids are knee-deep in bigotry and those slap on the wrist consequences grow into deeper issues.”

Her remarks drew to a close when she added, “When it comes to Black people and consequences, people think that we deserve to die. They think that we deserve the harshest of the harshest treatments.”

To punctuate this point she referenced a recent news story that grabbed national headlines about a 9-year-old boy being detained by the police for stealing a bag of potato chips.