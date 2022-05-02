‘We Still Got It’: Kerry Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas Give Fans a Flashback of Their 20-Year-Old Dance Moves from ‘Save the Last Dance’

Actors Kerry Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas have proved to the world that some things are like riding a bike. Twenty-plus years after the two starred as brother and sister in the teeny-bopper movie “Save the Last Dance,” the two are back cutting it up on the hit Hulu show “Reasonable Doubt.”

The dynamic duo, who single-handedly helped Julia Stiles get her swag in the film, took to social media during a break on set to show their fans they’ve still got the moves that made them famous.

Kerry Washington (L) and Sean Patrick Thomas (R). (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Washington posted on Instagram the two jamming, remixing @ericacoffett’s TikTok tribute to an iconic scene from the movie. The quote Washington overlaps on the double video is “You can take the girl outta Save the Last Dance but you can’t take Save the Last Dance outta the girl.”

Her caption on the post showed just how much fun she and Thomas are having working together again, “SLAMMIN day on #ReasonableDoubt.”

Thomas chimed in and agreed, saying, “We still got it.”

Author and popular anti-racism teacher Austin Channing Brown commented “I want to like this 1000 times!”

Her friend and fellow child star Gabrielle Union commented, “Obsessed,” articulating in one word what so many in the comments tried to express.

One person was inspired to break out her DVD player for nostalgia’s sake, writing, “Classic! Now, who else is about to go watch this now besides me?! Lol.”

Classic moments are still being made by Washington, 45, and Thomas, 51, in the new drama.

The former “Scandal” star is at the helm as the director for the show and she cast her longtime friend to play Brayden Mitchell, who, according to Variety, is a sleek and sexy man whose “bark is worse than his bite.”

After landing the role a few months ago Thomas took to social media and said, “2021 is ending on a high note! Yes indeed. Loving this role & excited to be working again with exec. producer & director @kerrywashington! When we team up good things happen.”

Sean Patrick Thomas’ announcement of “Reasonable Doubt.”

In the production produced by the Onyx Collective he is joined by Pauletta Washington and Michael Ealy.

No word if there will be a flash mob with Washington and Ealy bopping to the Ice Cube hit song from the “Save the Last Dance” soundtrack “You Can Do It.” But if there were, fans would lose their minds.