‘I Just Wanted Peace’: Terry Crews Apologizes for Controversial 2020 Black Lives Matter Tweets

Actor Terry Crews disappointed members of the Black community in 2020, when he shared some controversial opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement. Recently he apologized for the statements, admitting, “It was a mistake” to make the claim.

During his appearance on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” he atoned for his comments many found offensive to the global effort, though he has yet to remove them. “I’m going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets and was hurt deeply,” Crews said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 26: Actor Terry Crews visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

The 53-year-old continued, “I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forget the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended because it hurt.”

The actor said at the time of his post, “I just wanted peace,” before adding, “And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time.”

On Tuesday, June 30, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star posted on Twitter, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.” The backlash Crews received was the behemoth he never saw coming.

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.



We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

“Terry. what in the actual hell? this is the very definition of a strawman argument,” said media personality Franchesca Ramsey. “Why would you suggest a movement created to advocate for the prosecution of cops/citizens responsible for racially motivated killings could somehow morph into ‘we’re better.’”

“This is unintellectual and irresponsible,” “Insecure” star Amanda Seales said in her reaction to the bold statement. “You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall.”

Later, Crews, in his own words, clarified his post by saying, “The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it’s our country. This is our country,” Crews said. “We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away. This is our inheritance.”

Reactions appeared to be split. While many don’t seem ready to forgive the actor, others like “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God claimed, “I forgot all about that — wasn’t even thinking about that — but if you felt the need to apologize, aye.”