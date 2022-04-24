Terry Crews Says Chris Rock ‘Saved’ Hollywood Following Oscars Slap, Claims He’s ‘Done Worse’ Than Will Smith 

Actor Terry Crews is Switzerland when it comes to his two pals Will Smith and Chris Rock, following their physical exchange at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27. While out promoting his new memoir “Tough,” out later this week, the “White Chicks” star praised the longtime comedian for keeping his composure during the shocking moment while also showing sympathy to Smith, noting that he’s “ done worse” than the “King Richard” star.

“Both Will Smith and Chris Rock are dear, dear friends of mine,” Crews told The Hollywood Reporter during a recent interview. “I love them both as brothers, but there was a time in my life [where] I was Will Smith at that moment, and let me tell you, I’ve done worse than Will. Way overkill, just … the punishment did not fit the crime.”

In his new book, Crews talks about some of those altercations and the regret that settled in later, which forced him to reevaluate his reactions to certain situations. He told the interviewer last week, “I literally had no control.”

The “Brooklyn Five-Nine” star said his responses started changing after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by a former WME agent. “And it wasn’t until I was Chris Rock literally in that moment — when I was assaulted by agent Adam Venit — and I chose to be in control,” he continued. “I chose to hold everything together. It could have descended into chaos. It would’ve been the end of me.”

Crews later praised Rock, suggesting that the “New Jack City” actor “saved” the industry when he decided not to react after being slapped by Smith for making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head.

“When I look back, by what Chris did, by just deciding to hold everything together, it actually, I think in a lot of ways saved Hollywood,” the actor said. “Because if there would’ve been a brawl on that stage, I don’t know if Hollywood would’ve ever gotten any respect again, you know? It’s hard to even imagine what would’ve happened.”