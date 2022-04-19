‘That Seems Wrong’: Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Bought the ‘Most Expensive’ Single-Family Home in Denver-area History, But Fans Can’t Get Over the Bedroom-to-Bathroom Ratio 

After being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara are setting up shop, buying a home for themselves and their ever-expanding family. Sources say their home is the most expensive single-family home ever sold in the history of the city.

Front Office Sports stated the mansion is located in Cherry Hills Village and was purchased with a price tag tallying up to $25 million.

The previous record was held by former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, who paid $15.72 million for his one-family home. Williams’ new 20,060 square-foot investment almost doubles that.

The family will enjoy four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, a basketball court, an indoor swimming pool, and a guest apartment. There is even a nine-car garage. Herald Weekly reports Wilson has a fetish for nice cars and owns “a number of luxurious models” including a $135,000 customized Mercedes Benz G-Class with anti-theft insurance and a voice recognition sound system.

Fans gagged at the extraordinary property. Some were impressed by the opulence of the house, but more questioned why so many bathrooms.

On Twitter, one person typed, “He can afford it… his family likes it… so he bought it.”

Over and over, people scratched their heads with their Twitter fingers trying to figure out the logic.

“With 4 bedrooms??? That seems wrong lol. 9 car garage but only 4 bedrooms in a 20,000sqft mansion… seems outta whack.”

“Love that a black family owns the most expensive home in Denver. 12 bathrooms for only 4 bedrooms though?”

“@DangeRussWilson has purchased a 20,000 square foot home in Colorado that is equipped with 4 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Is it just me, or is that a strange bedroom to bathroom ratio?”

“Russell Wilson’s new house in Denver is a 4 bedroom 12 BATHROOM!!! Insane amount of toilet use going on over there Lmaoo.”

When someone asked, “Please tell me…. What the hell is the point of 12 bathrooms??”

One user responded with possible places, “One by the pool, one near the basketball court. Guest bathroom, near multiple offices, in the movie theater. It has many more rooms than just bedrooms”

Some didn’t like the size of the basketball court.

“I was super disappointed by the Bball court for a house that expensive. Not even big enough for a 3-point line or a full 2 hoop court,” High Fly Zone wrote. “If I had that money, I’d expand it and add some bleachers. Make it a real gym. I wouldn’t hoop in that little claustrophobic room.”

Some fans poked at Wilson’s faith, teasing with the scripture.

“In the book of John, chapter 14, verse 2 it says. ‘In my Father’s house, there are many mansions.’ This might be one of them.”

“1 bathroom per apostle”

One person mocked the holy rollers saying, “You’re right: Russell should donate 100% of his money to ‘earn; a salvation that’s freely given. SMH.”

The family of five is currently selling their Seattle place, listing it on the market for $28 million. Wilson will begin his career with the Broncos this fall as the franchise’s starting quarterback.