‘Still Look the Same’: Fans Fawn Over Picture of Debbie Allen and Sister Phylicia Rashad 

After a picture of sisters Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad was posted on Allen’s Instagram page, fans on social media couldn’t praise the beloved entertainers enough for their youthful appearance.

The picture shared is of the sisters posing in front of a seemingly decades’-old photograph and the women, who are both in their 70s, look as youthful in the new photograph as in the old one. Allen captioned the post, “A Tale of Two Sisters Lives On,” followed by a heart emoji.

Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad pose for a picture shared on Instagram on April 12, 2022. (Photo: @therealdebbieallen/@LeeTonksPhotography/Instagram)

Prominent people from the entertainment industry along with several fans commented on the picture. Actress Octavia Spencer noted that the sisters appeared to have not aged since the first picture was taken. “Still look the same! #gorgeousLegends.” Television producer Shonda Rhimes and director Lee Daniels left several heart emojis.

Fans also responded in the comments. “You two are my favorite!!! Ever!!!! I wish all young girls looked up to women like you two phenomenal ladies.”

“These look like they could have been taken 1 month apart,” said another fan. “Looooove!!! This sister relationship is the best thing on the internet,” wrote another fan. “Two of Houston’s finest. Keep representing my city.”

Twitter users were equally impressed with the pictures. “Two amazing inspiring women. Who I am so happy to have watched them grow into who they are today. I watched Fame & The Cosby Show.”

Two amazing inspiring women. Who I am so happy to have watched them grow into who they are today. I watched Fame & The Cosby Show. pic.twitter.com/r0tPbdOXfS — Solomon Morris 🏳️‍🌈 (@King_Solomon62) April 12, 2022

One fan posted an old clip of Allen co-starring on the television sitcom “The Cosby Show” on which Rashad starred, in the episode when Rashad’s character Claire Huxtable tries to lose weight called, “If the dress fits, wear it.”

“Absolutely love this also this was my favorite episode of the Cosby show with your sister @PhyliciaRashad.”

Yes 🥰 !!!!! — RhoVa / GZB (@rhorho757) April 12, 2022

Another fan pointed out the sisters’ beauty while also noting their long careers in the entertainment industry.

“Y’all literally been fine my entire life,” wrote the fan, prompting another fan to comment, “ALL MY LIFE- in my kci and jojo voice.”

ALL MY LIFE – in my kci and jojo voice — Shawn Mart (@clean_start_gx) April 12, 2022

Allen, 72, is an actress, choreographer, dancer and director who became a household name after her performance in the movie and television show “Fame.” Seventy-three-year-old Rashad is an actress and singer best known for her role as Claire Huxtable on the sitcom “The Cosby Show.”

Rashad, who won the Best Actress Tony Award for her Broadway performance in “A Raisin in the Sun,” recently won praise for work as the director of the play “Blues for an Alabama Sky.” The play premiered on April 13, at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Allen, who opened the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles in 2001, celebrated the Grand Reopening in the Rhimes Performing Arts Center on April 9.