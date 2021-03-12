‘Claire Huxtable Aging Like Fine Wine’: Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen Shows Fans What a Typical Weekend Is Like at Their House

Debbie Allen graced her fans with a video that shows what Allen describes as “happiness,” starting out with her older sister, Phylicia Rashad, singing and dancing along to Will Downing’s 1988 song “Free” — a remake of Deniece Williams’ track initially released in 1976. She then pans the phone’s camera around the kitchen. Allen posted the clip on her Instagram page on March 8 with the caption, “How we roll in the Nixon Household! 💋.”

In the recording, the icon said, “Yesss, honey. Saturday Night. The Nixon home, honey. This is how we roll.” She later said, “Ahhh, this is what I call happiness.” Her husband, Norm Nixon, and her granddaughter Shiloh Elizabeth Williams make a brief appearance in the video. As many fans marveled over Rashad’s beauty, others couldn’t help but acknowledge how youthful the actress looks at 72 years old.

Debbie Allen uploads a new video of her sister, Phylicia Rashad, jamming in the kitchen as they hang out for the weekend. Photo:@therealdebbieallen/Instagram

“Phylicia Rashad is the epitome of a black woman!!! 👑.”

“She does not age 😍.”

“Phylicia just gonna always be beautiful. My goodness.”

“Black excellence ✊🏾💪🏾🙌🏾.”

One fan paid tribute to Rashad’s iconic role by calling her the character she portrayed on “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992. “Claire Huxtable is aging like fine wine 😍.”

As others raved about how beautiful Rashad looked, some expressed their love for the sisters’ bond. One wrote, “It’s the joy and togetherness for me ❤️.”

“When the sisters get together🥰!”

Another said how incredible it was to see the sisters spending some quality time together. “This is awesome. Great family time💃🏽🎶”

An Instagram user mentioned how both Rashad and Allen were favorite sisters in the entertainment industry. “My fave siblings in Hollywood !!!!”

Last year, during an appearance on TV One’s “Uncensored,” Allen opened up about her relationship with Rashad when they were younger and the typical issues they faced as young adults.

“When we were kids, Phylicia truly did not like me because I was her annoying little sister. I followed her around everywhere I wanted to be like her. I wanted to be friends with her friends. I was smiling at her boyfriends, wearing her clothes. She just wanted to choke me. Sometimes she was pretty rough on me.”

She added as they both aged, they became the best of friends despite the trying moments early on. “She was always my protector. She never let anyone come near to hurting me ever. She was kind of like my pathfinder… Phylicia is my best friend. We’ve gone through thick and thin together. She is truly my best friend.”