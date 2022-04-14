’50M Fight No Less’: Ray J Says He Has People Willing to Invest In a Will Smith and Chris Rock Fight

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny wants to step in the ring with Will Smith over his Oscars slap. According to TMZ, the comedian’s younger sibling has signed a deal for a celebrity boxing match this summer.

When asked if he thought Chris and Will should get in the ring in a video clip, Kenny said, “No, they shouldn’t. I should get in the ring with Will Smith.”

Ray J (L) and Chris Rock and Will Smith (R). (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kenny has no doubt he can take on Smith, adding, “I’ll let my hands do the talking.”

The 42-year-old said he doubts his brother accepted Smith’s apology on Instagram but says, “He’s doing great. I haven’t seen him, but we’ve talked.”

Chris is currently on his Ego World Death Tour, but Kenny doubts his brother accepted Smith’s apology on Instagram. The 50-year-old was banned from the Oscars and all-related events after the incident — for ten years.

“Well, we have to see if he’s actually going to get the ten-year ban,” said Kenny. “They may say a ten-year ban, and in three years, they may think we forget about it and slide in him there, after two years, after three years, after five years. So we have to make sure these people are going to what they said they were going to do.”

However, Chris’ other younger brother, Tony Rock, refuses to accept Smith’s apology. Speaking for Tony, Kenny said, “He’s taking it kind of personal, and I don’t blame him. I’m taking it personally, but I’m more like a quiet storm.”

Kenny’s big news got picked up by The Shade Room, where Ray J Norwood offered up an eight-figure payout for their boxing matchup.

“It can only be Will vs Chris, my investors are ready right now,” Ray J wrote under the Instagram post. “$50 M fight no less.” He later clarified that Chris and Smith would receive $50 million “each.”

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars x Playboi Carti edition pic.twitter.com/DgjDioVRO8 — 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 videos & 𝚖𝚎𝚖𝚎𝚜 (@ReactionsXMemes) April 8, 2022

Chris has yet to directly respond to Smith for slapping on the Oscars stage after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who claims she keeps her hair because she suffers from alopecia. Chris agreed to speak about the incident earlier this month, but only if he gets paid.