‘Foul’: Chris Rock’s Brother Tony Rock Refuses to Accept Will Smith’s Apology for Oscars Slap

Tony Rock is standing by his older Chris Rock after Will Smith smacked the comedian onstage at the Oscars. Rock and Smith became trending topics on social media after the actor walked on stage and slapped Rock across the face for poking fun at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Pinkett Smith, who says she battles alopecia, was also visibly annoyed with the comedian’s joke, rolling her eyes.

Chris Rock and Tony Rock (L) and Will Smith (R). Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PSIFF

As part of his weekly ritual, Tony answered a series of fan questions on Twitter Tuesday, March 29, where he weighed in on the shocking moment. One person asked the actor how he felt about the entire incident, and he responded, “Foul.”

Another person asked, “What are you going to do to Will?” and Tony said, “Respond.”

Tony and Chris Rock are two of eight siblings, including two sisters. One person asked the actor how Chris was doing, and Tony replied, “All of them are fine.”

All of them are fine. https://t.co/yigXld2GwC — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) March 29, 2022

The following morning, the “I Am Legend” actor issued an apology to Rock on Instagram Monday, March 28. Smith said, “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally.”

When asked if he accepted Smith’s public apology, Tony responded, “No.”

One fan asked Tony if Diddy was lying when he claimed that Rock and Smith made up at the Oscars afterparty. Tony responded, “Yep.”

Tony answered questions about his work in between, which led fans to bring up the series he starred on, “All of Us.” The comedy was created and executive produced by the Smiths. It follows Duane Martin’s character, Robert James, who raises his adolescent son while sharing custody with his ex-wife. Tony and Will appeared in a few episodes together when the show aired from 2003 to 2007 on UPN and later on The CW.

“[You] and Duane Martin still friends[?]…if so must be a tough place for you to be in,” said one person. Tony replied, “Nah. For him.”

After the slapping incident, Smith still took home his first-career Academy Award for Best Actor in a Lead Role for his portrayal of Richard Williams in “King Richard.”

When asked should his Oscar be taken away and given to Chris “for his remarkable composure during a live assault,” Tony replied, “Not my call.”

Not my call https://t.co/e7AQ8BimIC — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) March 30, 2022

The Rocks and Smiths have been industry friends for years, but neither expected what took place Sunday night. Given Tony’s specific history of working with the Smiths, fans asked if Tony would be open to having a formal sit-down with his family and Will.

They said, “@tonyrock given you worked with the smiths for some years on all of us and will has never done something like this in decades of him being public if he speaks directly to Chris and the rock family are you open?”

Tony responded, “Waiting…”

Chris Rock has yet to publicly address the incident or Will Smith’s apology.