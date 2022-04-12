‘I Wish Him the Best’: Amber Riley Splits From Her and Fiancé More Than A Year After Engagement

Amber Riley is single again! After being engaged for over a year, the ‘Glee’ star has officially split from her fiancé Desean Black.

Riley revealed the status of their relationship on the “Nice & Neat” podcast when asked if she was single like her character on Lifetime’s “Single Black Female.” She replied, “I am a single Black female. I’m a single Black female, but I’m not a crazy one like in the movie.”

Amber Riley split from her fiancé Desean Black after being engaged for over a year. (Photo: @msamberpriley/Instagram.)

The 36-year-old explained that their breakup was recent and “amicable.” She said, “I wish him the best. I don’t haven’t anything horrible or bad to say.”

She added that she has no regrets, saying, “I think I learn from every relationship that I was in, and I thank them and I leave them in love and light. That’s all I can do.”

Amber Riley announced her engagement to Desean Black with a now-deleted photo on Instagram in November 2020. The singer and actress explained how Black “changed her mind” about love in the caption.

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind,” she wrote. “My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this.”

The results are in! 5.1 MILLION VIEWS! Thanks for watching and letting the world know this is the kind of content you wanna see! #SingleBlackFemale #Lifetime there’s an encore on 2/17 if you missed it! Love y’all! pic.twitter.com/N70eG2O9GY — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) February 11, 2022

“I am so proud to say I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official, and I thank you for your patience, friendship, [and] partnership!” she concluded. “What God has joined together, let no man separate.” #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove.”

At the top of the year, Riley followed up her role in Lifetime’s “Single Black Female” with a guest appearance on Eric Bellinger‘s song “Only Fan.”