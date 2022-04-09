August Alsina Shuts Down Rumors He Will Write a Tell-All Book About His ‘Entanglement’ with Jada Pinkett Smith

Singer August Alsina, the man at the center of the Jada Pinkett Smith entanglement controversy, took to his social media to deny reports he is setting up to write a tell-all book about his relationship with the married woman.

On the artist’s Instagram, he posted a screenshot of a text message he sent to someone named “Stupid People Stupid Rumors” on his phone.

The message began with him asking the person about the benefit of revealing the intimate nature of their relationship in a book.

“What would be the need to write a book about my supposed ‘sex life’ with ANYBODY, EVER, in life?” he wrote, adding, “When they’ve written several fantasies, hypotheticals & fictions based about me on wattapad.”

Screenshot of August Alsina’s Instagram Post

“If you’re looking for that kind of entertainment, go read those,” he instructed the individual.

“Read the book called “HOLY BIBLE” while you’re at it too,” he snapped before saying that at this moment he is just trying to live his life and “create peace from all the glass and broken pieces of hearts, in the life of my own and ones connected to me.”

The Louisiana native said writing a book would mean he was profiting from what he called “the lowest of fruit,” and is expecting God to give him a “GREAT HARVEST,” which includes prosperity that is beyond spirit.

He kept the spiritual tone of the conversation when captioning the post. He wrote, “Great attempt to assassin my character though. The part you’ve forgotten is, God gave me the LEADING role, & HIS story gets GREATER!”

The post comes three days after he debuted his new song “Shake the World,” which some fans believe references Pinkett Smith.

“Well, of course some s–t is bound to go down when there’s a billion dollars on the elevator,” the R&B star sang. “Well, of course some sh—t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite.”

The “tangled up” line is a jab at Pinkett Smith describing their relationship as an entanglement to her husband and fans on an episode of her show, “Red Table Talk,” in 2020. The episode was a response to Alsina’s explosive interview with “Breakfast Club” host Angela Yee while promoting an album.

In celebration of the new release, he did an impromptu Q&A with fans on Twitter.

One fan asked if “Shake the World” was about sex, he responded it was not.

“I ain’t having sex, I gotta keep harnessing my energy and life force to continue summoning energy for all the spells that’s been casted,” he tweeted.

I ain’t having sex, I gotta keep harnessing my energy and life force to continue summoning energy for all the spells that’s been casted 🧙‍♂️ 🧘‍♂️ https://t.co/DIFBb8o2de — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) April 5, 2022

A fan followed up with another witchcraft-related comment, “This nigga @AugustAlsina just said I put a spell on you…. So we playing with Voodoo now #ShakeTheWorld.”

Alsina did not wince in his response, saying, “Who said we playin.”

Who said we playin? 🤔😏 https://t.co/h1EvVZyB6o — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) April 5, 2022

According to XXL, the 29-year-old artist was serious about his claims of casting spells. When the publication asked him whether or not he was joking, he responded in one word, “TRUTH.”

“Shake the World” is not the first time Alsina referenced the “Gotham” star in a song. Two of the most noted was a song released in the midst of the controversy called “Entanglements,” featuring Rick Ross.

“The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets,” He crooned, “Girl, I know that we don’t call it a relationship but you’re still f—king with me.”

In his song, “Nunya” released a year before he spilled the tea on his fall/spring relationship, he said, “The time I invested, you can’t give it back. You can’t get mad at the way I react. You got me feeling like it was an act. You’re just an actress. Putting on a show. ‘Cause you don’t want the world to know.”

Screenshot from August Alsina’s “Nunya” Music Video

The video featured him texting a person named “Koren” (which is Pinkett Smith’s middle name) and as the exchanges advance, he drops a gif of her in the movie “Low Down Dirty Shame,” to correspond with his lyric, “You’re just an actress.”

Many suspect the new release of his song and his comment about the book are related to the recent Oscars assault scandal involving Pinkett Smith and her husband of 23 years Will Smith.

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Smith open-hand slapped Chris Rock while the show was broadcasting live for making a joke about his wife’s bald head.

Sources close to the Oscar-winner said he reacted because his wife claims she is suffering from a hair loss condition called alopecia and was insulted by the joke. Since the event, Smith has resigned from the Academy, sought anger counseling, and been banned for ten years from the ceremony.