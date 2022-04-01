‘Raising Her Up Right’: Gabrielle Union Shares the Positive Mantra She and Daughter Kaavia James Recite and Fans Send Their Praise 

With their collective 21.9 million Instagram followers, ctress Gabrielle Union and her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, are sharing the mother-and-daughter mantra they say to get them through the week.

On Wednesday, March 30, otherwise known as Hump Day, the hilarious duo shared a post of them reciting the saying “On my momma. On my hood. I look fly. I look good,” several times while preparing for bedtime and while hanging out by their house.

Los Angeles – March 16: (L-R): Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade attend the premiere of Disney’s “Cheaper By The Dozen” on March 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“Now these is MY kinda positive affirmations,” Kaavia’s parent-run account captioned the heartwarming post. They also shouted out the originators @iamcorijai @d3chalieboy,” before adding, “Y’all getting me right! Happy Hump Day, people! Watch to the end.”

The post was inspired by a TikTok user, singer, and teacher @iamcorijai, who sang the words in front of what sounded like a group of young children who repeated each phrase after her. Toward the end of the video, Cori Jai bursts out into laughter. The words might sound familiar to hip hop fans as it is the catchy lyrics from rapper Chalie Boy’s 2009 hit single “I Look Good.”

The post sent social media followers into a frenzy, with many finishing the lyrics, including one user who wrote, “Touch my swag, wish you could.” “It’s the church singing voice for me,” added another person. A third person praised the toddler, writing, “She didn’t repeat she finished that thang.” “That’s what I’m talking about baby, she knows the assignment!!!! ” added a fourth person.

Fans were gushing over the 3-year-old earlier this month after she was photographed throwing a clenched fist in the air while attending Disney’s premiere of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” which stars her mother. Alongside the gallery of images from the event, Kaavia’s social media post caption read, “The Revolution Will Be Televised. You know what time it is.”

Followers applauded the actress and her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, for their parenting skills, including one person who wrote, “I love the way you guys are with Kaavia raising such a confident little girl.” Another person wrote, “Not the fist in the air kaav. What are we protesting niece? I’m ryt behind you.”