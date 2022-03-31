New Clip Shows Jada Pinkett Smith Seemingly Laughing Immediately After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

New footage has surfaced from the 94th-Annual Academy Awards ceremony in which first-time Oscar winner Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock for a joke he made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head. New clips now show the “Matrix” star seemingly chuckling after her husband struck the comedian on live television.

The clip reported by “Entertainment Tonight,” and shared on several social media sites, shows the “King Richard” star returning to his seat after the now so-called “slap heard around the world.” Rock could be heard saying, “Will Smith just smacked the sh-t out of me.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, the “Set It Off” actress was spotted by others in the Dolby Theatre hunching over as if in laughter.

Soon afterward, Smith shouts twice at Rock, who was up presenting the next category, ultimately won by Akir “Questlove” Thompson for his work on “Summer of Soul.” “Keep my wife’s name out yo f-cking mouth,” the veteran actor yelled to everyone’s confusion and shock.

The video has been shared by several stars, including actor Michael Rapaport and on-air personality DJ Akademiks, who shared it on his Instagram account on Wednesday, March 31. “Here is an angle most people have not seen!” the caption on the TikTok video read, before drawing attention “at Jada’s reaction.”

Many critics chimed in, with several slamming the actress. One Instagram user even accused the star of “ruining Will’s life.” Another person added, “She wasn’t even trippin… Will being a simp.”

As many continue to piece together what led to this shocking moment and await its pending closure, as the organization has revealed that an investigation is currently underway, some are asking for more evidence before they can determine what exactly triggered Smith to get up from his seat and walk on stage and slap a peer and former collaborator on what was regarded as the biggest night of his career.

“I need to see when Will turned to her,” wrote one social media user, before another responded, “That’s the real angle. I wanna see the ‘go head’ look cuz Will was laughing at first.” Another wrote, “see… these my kinda people! critical thinkers… this isn’t the view I wanna see either…”

Many reports have circulated about what will happen to Smith following the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors’ inquiry. A statement from the group’s recent meeting, captured by Deadline read, “At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.”