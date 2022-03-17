‘If You Wanna Settle This Holla at Me’: Dame Dash Continues to Call Out Jay-Z Over ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Legal Battle

Music executive and Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash says reports that he and former business partner Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter are in the process of settling their legal battle over the Brooklyn rapper’s debut studio album “Reasonable Doubt” are fake news.

Earlier this week, iHeart reported that Hov’s attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a joint status letter to the court — one Dash’s side presumably signed off on — that both parties were “meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach a settlement agreement that would resolve this case.”



Damon Dash (L) and Jay-Z (R). Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Spiro added, “To this end, the parties respectfully request that the Court order that the parties file a subsequent Joint Status Letter on or before April 1, 2022.”

However, just hours later, Dame hopped on social media where he pushed back against notion that talk are going well, telling his 1.2 million Instagram followers, “please don’t believe this hype we are no where near a settlement.”

The 50-year-old maintained his side of the dispute, stating, “they accused me of doing something I did not do, and now they have to prove it.” Like previous statements, Dame claimed that he could with what he pleased with his portion of the iconic 1996 album — he has also denied trying to sell it off at an alleged NFT auction.

“I can sell my share anytime I want #askthejudge and #jayz and @biggsburke,” he continued before seemingly offering a resolution, daring the Hov and his team to respond. “If you wanna settle this holla at me…we use to hustle together…court is corny…let’s talk like men for the culture… I dare y’all to respond #doitfortheculture.”

As previously reported, The Roc Nation boss and his legal team filed a suit against Dame in June 2021, accusing him of attempting to auction off the album as an NFT without permission. Although the auction never took place, they said the producer was “frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale.” The “Paid In Full” producer later countersued for $1 million, alleging that Hov wrongfully claimed streaming rights to ‘Reasonable Doubt’ for himself.

If unclear when the legal proceedings will end, but the series of events gives fans plenty to talk about on social media. Critics flocked to Dame’s comment section to chime in on the latest update.

Several people called out for the former friends to finally make amends, including one user who wrote, “I hope they do settle there differences. I hate seeing my people beefing all the time.”

Another person commented, “Man the culture need y’all to settle all disputes and get back together y’all made millionaires and inspired millions over the world.” They added, “It’s bigger than me or any outsider, but we hope y’all can settle all disputes. Always love New York but love it even more when y’all was together.”