‘Okay 1st Lady Outfit’: Fans Celebrate Shaunie O’Neal’s ‘Classy’ Look with Fiancé Pastor Keion

Shaunie O’Neal absolutely adores her fiancé Pastor Keion Henderson. The two got engaged last November after two years of dating, and soon there will be wedding bells ringing.

After church on Sunday, March 6, the “Basketball Wives” star took a moment to share footage from their day, including a stunning photo of the couple. In the caption, she wrote, “First Fruit Sunday with @pastorkeion. It’s what we do!” with the hashtag #makingmemories.

In the photo, O’Neal wore a silky pink shirt, a long blue skirt, and cheetah print heels. Her fiancé also wore a pink-themed outfit with a plaid blazer in the second photo. The third slide is a video of Henderson talking to O’Neal via a video call during what appears to be a board meeting. He calls to confirm she will be able to catch an 8 a.m. flight after leaving church the night before around 10 p.m.

The entire room fell into tears laughing as O’Neal responded, “That’s definitely what I do, bro. What are you talking about?”

Pastor Keion Henderson proposed to “Basketball Wives” star Shaunie O’Neal after two years of dating. (Photo: @iamshaunie/Instagram.)

Kelly Price, Keisha Epps, Nicole Murphy, fellow “Basketball Wives” star Kristen Scott were among the many people who shared heart and fire emojis in the comments. But fans mostly focused on Shaunie’s fashionable look as first lady of the church. Here’s what many had to say:

“First Lady > Basketball Wives”

“First lady looks good on you!”

“Okay 1st lady outfit.”

“That’s definitely what I do bruh. First lady said she got me this.”

“Wow, you looking like a First Lady.”

“Love your outfit, Shaunie! Very classy.”

“Ooooh, dis fit lit…head to toe. This color blocking is fire!”

Some complimented O’Neal’s prominently displayed nearly $3,100 Fendi bag.

One person wrote, “It’s the bag for me.” Another said, “That bag though [fire emoji]. When it’s old and you’re done with it girl pass that to me lol.”

But most congratulated O’Neal for the communication skills she has with her partner and for finding love with someone who makes her happy.

THIS is the #BasketballWives THEY don’t want you to see! 😂 Bust down Shaunie-ana! pic.twitter.com/qCytkxrZ4B — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) August 1, 2019

One person said, “You are definitely looking like a First Lady for sure. I am so excited for you and Pastor Keion.” Another said, “I love this [heart emoji]. It’s the communication and consideration for me!! The protection of each other. [Heart-eye emoji] blessings to you both!”

Someone else noticed, “Yall just built different, love yall vibe!”

O’Neal and Henderson have known each other since before the reality star attended his church in 2019. O’Neal went public with their relationship in a heartfelt Instagram post for Henderson’s 40th birthday last July.

In the caption, she wrote, “Today I celebrate you because as our friendship has blossomed, you’ve become my safe place where I can authentically grow without judgment. You are my soundboard, you’ve taught me so much thus far, and you love me and my children unconditionally. During a time where I had given up on finding a soulmate, God sent you.”

O’ Neal was previously married to former NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal from 2002 to 2011. The pair co-parents five children: Myles, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah.

Henderson, who founded Lighthouse Church and Ministries, has been a part of the ministry for over 25 years. He has three daughters from a previous marriage, Candis, Tynesha, and Katelyn.