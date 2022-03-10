‘Different Type of Flex’: Fans Celebrate ‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi After She Reveals She’s One Step Closer to Graduating from Harvard

Actress Yara Shahidi informed her 6.8 million followers on March 9 that she is one step closer to becoming a Harvard graduate.

Shahidi, who is starring in the final season of “black-ish” and its spinoff “grown-ish,” announced she got accepted into the Ivy League school and several others in 2017. After taking a gap year, Shahidi began studying at Harvard in 2018 and majored in Interdisciplinary Sociology and African-American Studies.

Yara Shahidi disclosed to her millions of followers that she completed her thesis paper and will be graduating from Harvard University. @yarashahidi/Instagram

In the Instagram post, the 22-year-old, who appeared to be recorded by her mother Keri Shahidi, explained in the video that she completed her thesis paper which was 136 pages. Shahidi said while flexing her muscles in the snow in her Harvard gear, “weighing in at 32,508 words, 136 pages is this thesis writer Yara Sayeh Shahidi.”

The clip ends with Shahidi’s mom cheering the background and the actress excitedly saying, “let’s go!” In addition to the video, the actress reiterated a similar message in the caption by saying, “YOUR FAVORITE THESIS WRITER IS OFFICIALLY DONE WRITING TRY NOT TO BE INTIMIDATED BY MY STATS #ThesisComplete #Harvard #classof2022 #LESSSGOOO!!”

As Shahidi’s recording made its rounds on social media, many praised the star for her latest accomplishment while sending their well-wishes.

“Different type of flex.”

“Yasss she brag different love this.”

“Such a huge accomplishment! Congrats to her.”

“Best flex I’ve seen on the gram ever.”

“Tinkerbell ain’t got nothing on the black girl magic going on over there at Harvard!!!! Congratulations to you @yarashahidi 🎉🎉!!! Love watching you be a star in education too! Well done!”

Among the positive remarks others expressed how inspirational Shahidi is to everyone by calling her a role model. One wrote, “Such a queen! Perfect role model for the girls!” Another said, “Congratulations!!! Thanks for representing well.”

A third person stated,”Yayyyy!!! You’re such an amazing role model for kids.”

