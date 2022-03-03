‘You are Such a Bombshell’: Kelly Rowland’s Fans Are Speechless by the Singer’s Poolside Attire

Kelly Rowland‘s fans were enthralled by her beauty after the singer showcased how she was entering the new week with a new fashion post.

In the Instagram upload shared on Feb. 28, Rowland, who was lounging at the pool at what appears to be her residence, was seen rocking a navy floral tie dress from the Tracy James Collection while putting her modeling skills to the test.

Kelly Rowland left fans speechless after sharing a fashion post while lounging around the pool. Photo:@kellyrowland/Instagram

The video shows Rowland walking on the pool’s coping border in slow motion as Tekno’s “Enjoy” blared in the background. The 41-year-old ended the clip by tapping her cold drink on the camera. Rowland captioned the post, “Walking Into the week, in my @tracyjamescollection like….”

As fans began to view Rowland’s post, many expressed how stunning the star looked.

“This GLOWWW hits different.”

“A wholeee mood it’s giving everything it needs to give.”

“This is giving Rich vibes, Fine vibes. big mama vibes, boss vibes and I’m so here for it.”

“You are such a bombshell.”

“Go ahead and make Instagram Yours GO MS.KELLY.”

In addition to the previous remarks, others mentioned Rowland’s skin. One wrote, “CATEGORY IS SKIIIIIIINNNNNNNN.” Another said, “This skin!!!”

A third Instagram user went as far as to ask the mother of two for her beauty secrets. That person wrote, “What’s your skin routine???”

In February, during an interview with Glamour magazine, Rowland revealed that some of her skin-care secrets consist of facials and serums. She told the publication, “I do the most when it comes to skincare. A girlfriend of mine, I watched her wash her face with three products at one time, and her skin is phenomenal. So I started washing my face with three washes at one time. I love serums. I love facials. Love, love, love facials.”

