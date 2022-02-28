50 Cent Responds to Usher Playing Rapper’s Song During His Birth and Sons Having the Same Name

Rapper 50 Cent and singer Usher Raymond have more in common than their Grammy awards, status on the Billboard charts, and platinum-selling albums. Both artists have sons named Sire.

During Usher’s most recent visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the “Confessions” singer revealed details about the birth of his Irish twins: only daughter Sovereign Bo and youngest son Sire.

50 Cent and Usher during 50 Cent Hosts Private Screening of “Get Rich or Die Tryin” – October 29, 2005 at Tribeca Screening Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

The artist and father of four was in charge of playing music for mom as she delivered the children.

With the birth of his daughter, who is about a year older than Sire, Usher fumbled the ball and did not have success in providing a curated soundtrack to her first moments. But with his young prince he redeemed himself.

As the baby was entering into the world, his introduction was scored with 50 Cent’s hit song “In da Club.”

The doctor, nurses, and all in attendance marveled as the youngster made his debut to “Go, Shorty! It’s ya birthday!”

When the Queens rapper, who happens to be a father of two, heard about this he took to social media to celebrate the experience. However, while he might’ve been flattered about his music being played during the actual birth, he was excited that the two men’s sons share the same name.

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper captioned after posting a picture of the singer on the show, “We have 2 Kings now, SIRE Jackson and SIRE Raymond. 😏coolest sh-t ever!”

Usher responded with two crown emojis in the comments.

Usher responded to 50 Cent’s post about the singer. Photo: @50cent/ Instagram

50 Cent’s Sire Jackson was born Sept. 1, 2012, and is 9 years old. Usher’s son was born on Sept. 29, 2021, and would be five months in February, but the month does not have 29 days.

Usher hopped in the comments and dropped two crowns for the young monarchs.

Fans commented by sharing songs that were played when their children were born.

One who is clearly is a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, said “I played ATOMIC DOG! #ROOTOTHEQUES.”

One woman stated that she actually played an Usher hit, “When my princess was born, I played there goes my baby my one and only #Azalea.”

Some fans lifted other special occasions, like one man who almost gave his grandmother a heart attack during his wedding.

“Played David Banner ‘like a pimp’ as our walk up music into me and my wife’s wedding reception,” one guy wrote. “My 90-year-old grandmother who was in a wheelchair was in pure shock lol.”

The biggest question in the remarks was not if they compared names before the child was born, but when were the musicians going into a studio to record a song together. Despite both having careers that have spanned more than two decades, the two never made a hit together.

“Can’t believe y’all never made a song together,” one fan wrote.

Fans hope this odd connection might motivate them to give them a club-banger.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘He Palmed the Ball’: 50 Cent Trolls Mary J. Blige and Michael Jordan Video

New Report: Most Black Americans Say They Can Meet Basic Needs Financially But Still Experience Economic Insecurity

“I Don’t Press Any Buttons. That’s What Our Front Office Is For” | LeBron Backtracking From Chaos Of His Making As Lakers Struggle