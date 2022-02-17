‘It Might Be Extreme’: Venus and Serena Williams Playfully Reveal What They Plan to Do After Tennis 

It is hard to imagine tennis goddesses Venus and Serena Williams doing anything but playing the sport that has made them household names. However, the “Jewels of Compton” have always had their eyes on other expressions of greatness, and in a recent interview for Harper’s Bazaar, the sisters share what’s next for them after they are done with backhand swings, nets, and advantages.

When asked about what their plans are for the future, the elder sister took the lead with a joke.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. “King Richard” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Venus says, “Serena and I say we’re going to become bodybuilders after tennis. It might be extreme. It might not happen exactly like that, but you never know.”

The 41-year-old, with her 75 championship tennis titles, might have been poking fun, but her statuesque body has been idolized by women for decades.

She shared with Byrdie.com earlier this year that it takes work to be confident about a muscular body.

“We have to focus on what our bodies can do for us, especially as women. There’s so much focus on whether our bodies fit the standard of what society says [it should],” Venus said. “That’s always changing. Nowadays, people want to look a certain way, wear certain things, or whatever it is. We have to let go of those norms and refocus on what our bodies are doing for us.”

“My job is to focus on what my body is doing for me,” she insisted. “It’s also important to appreciate what your body can do for you. The body is amazing.”

Fans agree that her body is amazing.

“Venus Williams has such a beautiful body,” one wrote.

Another tweeted, “Venus Williams body so sexy with her chocolate ass.”

When Serena had her baby, one fan couldn’t help but “crush” all over those internet streets.

“Congrats @serenawilliams on motherhood. How could anyone body shame you,” he wrote. “You and @Venuseswilliams are the most beautiful & sexy women N tennis. I’ve always rooted 4 you 2 hoping the 2 sexiest women in tennis would both end up on the court together. As you can see I have a crush.”

“..body is a work of art” Beautiful #VenusWilliams” one commentator put it plainly.

People would love to see the two step into the bodybuilding world, however, that might be out of the question. Because the two have been working since they were kids, Venus said, when they retire, they just want the chance to be “free.”

“From such a young age, all we’ve done is work. So I think for Serena and I to explore that freedom is surreal. We’ve never been free.”

