5 Times White People Paid Dearly for Their Racism In the Last Year

Social media has dramatically changed the landscape for exposing racism. Now it’s easy and fast to put racists on blast. Let’s reminisce on a few times last year where white people got what they deserved.

Out With the Old A home video showed a Louisiana judge hurling racial slurs. Naturally, the internet burst into outrage. She tried to excuse herself with claims that she had taken a sedative and didn’t recall saying any of it. But now she is being replaced by the city’s first Black judge! Screenshot / KLFY / Louisiana Supreme Court Payback Time The former owner of a New York ice cream shop sent text messages that said he does not hire Black people. When Black Lives Matter protestors showed up to the shop in response, he made false reports about them to the police. The shop was closed because of health violations and failure to follow COVID-19 protocols, and he has to pay $4,500 to BLM protestors. CBS6 / Screenshot An Evil Sense of Humor What people say and do behind closed doors is often shocking. That was definitely the case when a group of New York firefighters shared a series of awful “jokes” and memes, some of them involving George Floyd. They are now being punished with what officials are calling the “most severe discipline ever handed down in the history of the department.” Chet Strange / AFP via Getty Images The Wrong One On the Right Day At a Tennessee wedding, an off-duty officer made a racist comment to a Black attendee. He then proceeded to get intoxicated and spew more racist comments. After he refused to stop, he was punched in the face and knocked out. And, rightfully, the man who did it was not charged with a crime. Knoxville Police Department Ask and You Shall Receive A New Jersey man was caught on video harassing and pushing a Black neighbor of his. He revealed his address in the video, encouraging anyone who had a problem with his behavior to “come [expletive] see me.” And … they did. His arrest was cheered on by a crowd of protestors. Danny Freeman’s Twitter / NBC Philadelphia

More news from our partners:

‘We Wouldn’t Have Known’: 4-Year-Old New York Girl Tells Family She Was Left In a Van for Nine Hours In Freezing Temp, Daycare Owner Fires Employees Responsible

“Never Deserved A Head Coaching Job In Arizona”| The Kliff Kingsbury Experiment Isn’t Working, Kyler Murray Regressing

Science Teacher Involved In Fight with a 16-Year-Old Student Fired After 330-Page Report Declares He ‘Triggered’ the Teen When He Teased Him About Getting Shot