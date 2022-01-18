‘She Looks Younger Than 85’: Will Smith Shares Video Dancing with Mother for Her 85th Birthday and Fans Rave Over How Young She Looks

Will Smith is showing his mother, Caroline Bright — and his fans — that he can move on the dance floor.

The actor shared a video on Instagram of him dancing to someone singing Whitney Houston’s “I Want To Dance with Somebody.” It’s not clear where Smith’s exact location was in the video, but it appears he was treating his mom to a meal and a dance to celebrate her 85th birthday.

Berlin, Germany – May 11: U.S. actor and singer Will Smith attends the movie premiere of “Aladdin” at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on May 11, 2019, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/WireImage)

“85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100,” he wrote. In another short clip posted on the @willowsbra IG story, Smith and Bright are continuing to dance to Houston’s 1987 hit, but this time Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, joins them. All three of them did a group hug and swayed back and forth to the beat of the song.

Fans reacted to the sweet and special moment, writing, “I think boys have a special place in their hearts for mamas! Beautiful,” and “This just makes my day. So lovely.”

Another fan wrote, “Wow!! She looks younger than 85. Happy Birthday Mama👏👏👏 God Bless and Keep You In Jesus Name Amen.”

Before becoming a celebrity, Will and his mother had some tough times that they had to get through together. Last year, he opened up about watching his mother deal with abuse at the hands of his father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr. Witnessing the abuse made Smith contemplate ending his father’s life.

He recalled being angry at his father as a child, but those feelings returned when he was older and he had to care for his father after he was diagnosed with cancer.

In his memoir called “Will,” he wrote, “One night, as I delicately wheeled him from his bedroom toward the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between the two rooms goes past the top of the stairs. As a child I’d always told myself that I would one day avenge my mother. That when I was big enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would slay him.”

He added, “I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down, and easily get away with it. As the decades of pain, anger, and resentment coursed then receded, I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Love to See It’: Fans Praise Will Smith for Sending Well Wishes to Janet Hubert In Honor of Her 66th Birthday

Darius Garland Is Best Cleveland Cavs Guard Since Kyrie Irving| DG Should Be First Cavs All-Star Since LeBron James

Crypto ‘Fear & Greed’ Index Is Latest Talisman for Bitcoin Fans