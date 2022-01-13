‘Get Ready, They Might Come for You’: Halle Berry Gives Advice to Zoë Kravitz as She Stars as the Next Catwoman

Many women have stepped up to the plate to become the edgy and sexy villain who doesn’t mind putting the paws on Batman. In different adaptations of the superhero movie, women like the late Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and others all have suited up in the sexy Black latex catsuit paired with the latex mask to bring Catwoman to life.

Now the torch, or the catsuit rather, has been passed to Zoë Kravitz who will play a different type of Catwoman in “The Batman,” one who will prove to be the enemy of Bruce Wayne. Halle Berry is another woman who played Catwoman, but her version was born in 2004 and she had no interaction with Bruce Wayne nor did she live in Gotham.

(L-R) Halle Berry says she thinks Zoë Kravitz will do great in her role as Catwoman. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,

In fact, Catwoman in the “Batman” films is usually a woman by the name of Selina Kyle in her non-super villain form, but Berry’s Catwoman was a fragile woman by the name of Patience Phillips.

Although she didn’t play the usual version of Catwoman, she still gets asked about her role and other adaptations. In last week’s interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Berry lent some advice to Kravitz as she prepares to become the new Catwoman.

She said, “​​I’ll just tell her, get ready, they might come for you – but don’t let that affect your interpretation about who she thinks Catwoman might be.” Berry is speaking from her own experience of fans trashing her performance of the comic book character. Not only did the film only make back $82.1 million of its $100 million budget, but Berry also was named the Worst Actress in 2005 during the parody award show called The Golden Raspberry Awards.

Last year, a fan praised Berry for the Catwoman movie and while she was appreciative of the compliments, she couldn’t help but to jokingly respond “Where were you guys 17 years ago.”

Since that movie was released, Berry has gone on to star in other films and even made her directorial debut with the film “Bruised, ” which was released in 2021. The Academy Award-winning actress went on to praise Kravitz, letting it be known that she has faith in her performance. “I personally think she’s going to be a wonderful Catwoman,” she said.

Robert Pattinson will star as Batman in “The Batman” film, which is set to be released on March 4.

