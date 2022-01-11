Report: D.L. Hughley Lands New Untitled Series Based on His Life

D.L. Hughley is getting a new show on Fox based on his life nearly two decades after initially starring in his self-titled sitcom “The Hughley.”

The 58-year-old will reportedly star in the untitled multi-cam comedy in addition to serving as the series’ executive producer, writer, and co-creator alongside co-creator and executive produce Owen Smith, according to Variety, which broke the news.

Comedian D.L. Hughley performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on February 28, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

According to its description, in the show, “unfiltered, unapologetic, and opinionated radio host DL Hughley is free at work but under siege at home as he navigates life as a husband and father to an LGBTQ+ daughter, a son on the autism spectrum whose white girlfriend lives with them, and another daughter who can’t leave his credit card alone.”

Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to the project, co-produced with 3 Arts and Fox Entertainment, making way for Hugley to potentially see a big payout regardless of whether the show sees past its pilot episode.

“DL is one of those rarities to me in that he really can do it all, but even more than that, what I find really special about him is that he doesn’t pull any punches,” newly appointed president of the CBS/NAACP production partnership Sheila Ducksworth said of the veteran comedian and radio host.

“He says it exactly how he means it, and he is consistent across the board in expressing his point of view — and he definitely has one,” she added. Not much is known about the show’s launch date or who else will appear.

Hughley rose to fame through his comedic efforts and being the original host on BET’s ComicView from 1992 to 1993. He later found success with the eponymous character on the sitcom “The Hughleys,” which premiered on ABC and later ran on UPN until its end in 2002 after four seasons.

On the 1998 show, which also starred actress Elise Neal and ’90s sitcom star John Henton from “Living Single,” the California native portrayed a successful Black businessman whose family moved into a predominantly white neighborhood in San Fernando Valley, California. Throughout the show, the family tries to adjust to their new environment and home while not forgetting who they are or where they came from.

