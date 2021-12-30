‘I Have Zero Regrets’: Faizon Love Clarifies His Statements About Working with Ice Cube After Fans Bash the Rapper

Faizon Love is setting the record straight about his relationship with Ice Cube after fans tried to criticize him for underpaying Love for his role in the “Friday” film.

Last month, Love claimed he only got paid $2,500 for playing Big Worm and that the scant check is what kept him from returning for the following movies created for the franchise. The story went viral on social media with fans calling Cube out for what they saw as robbing him and Cube hit back by saying the budget was low and that Love could’ve turned down the role if he wasn’t satisfied with the pay.

Faizon Love (L) clears up comments about working in Ice Cube’s (R) movie “Friday.” Photo: @faizonlove/ Instagram

With the story making headlines, Love seemingly caught wind of Cube’s response and decided to come to his defense. On Wednesday, he posted a photo of himself pictured beside Cube and film director Felix Gary Gray and thanked them for the opportunity to star in the film while also addressing the payment issue.

He wrote, “First of all I not only consider Ice Cube a comrade but my brother and I’m still a fan I think he’s One of the dopest n-ggas to ever touch a mic.”

Then, he went on to clear the air about the payment. He said, “I guess it’s a slow news week so let me say what I got paid is a moot point, it was the price of admission to a game . I have zero regrets. Actually , I want to take this time to thank Cube Dj Pooh and Felix Gary Grey for letting me be apart of such an iconic picture. I truly have nothing but love For these brothers. WestSide N-ggas!!!!!!!! @icecube @djpooh

Someone brought it to Cube’s attention that Love made another response about the situation, and he responded by commenting a raised fist emoji and a 100 emoji.

In his initial discussion about his character not returning to the other “Friday” movies, Love told Comedy Hype that he would be open to being in the final film. He said, “Now if I do it again, they talking about the last Friday then, oh yeah, I’m with it. You got a last check? If Cube said, ‘Faizon, there’s no money. I need you to do this.’ I would have to do it on GP because it was that character that brought me into the game heavy.”

