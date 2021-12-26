A UPS Driver’s Kind Message to a Mother On His Route Went Viral, and Now He’s Receiving Dozens of Gifts From Strangers as a Thank You

A 24-year-old UPS driver had no idea that the kind 20-second message he left for a new mother on her video doorbell would result in his own family being showered with gifts.

Jessica Kitchel, baby Chancy, and Dallen Harrell. (Photo: @jesskitchel/Instagram)



Dallen Harrell made a delivery to 36-year-old Jessica Kitchel in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell and noticed a yard sign of a stork announcing “It’s a Boy” in the family’s yard. Kitchel and her family welcomed new addition Chancy on Nov. 14. As a new dad himself, Harrell was moved to leave a message for the family on their Google Nest video doorbell wishing them and their new addition well.

“If this is the ‘It’s a Boy’ house who had the, I forget the name of the bird, I hope all is going well with your newborn,” he said in the video shared by Kitchel on social media. “I had a child at around the same time you guys did, and I just hope everything is going good. God bless, happy holidays.”

The mother of two expressed her gratitude for the moment of kindness in her Instagram caption and promised that if she could track him down, she’d repay him with diapers for his little one. “It is really easy to focus on what isn’t going right right now with staffing storages but it was good to be reminded that there are still great people working hard every day for us!” she wrote. “I really wish I knew his name but I hope he comes back and if he does there will be diapers waiting for him! @ups @lghtsknn. “

Dallen Harrell leaves a sweet parent-to-parent message. @jesskitchel/Instagram

The video went viral soon after Kitchel shared it on Dec. 3, and before she knew it, UPS representatives contacted her to help connect her with Harrell five days after the post. Kitchel thanked Harrell by leaving him a thank you note and care package filled with diapers, wipes, and a plush giraffe, then went a step further by sharing his baby registry with her followers who have gone above and beyond to order items for him, his fiancée, Taqueria Robinson-Davidson, and their son, Deveraux, born Sept. 16.

Jessica Kitchel let her followers know she’d found “UPS angel” Dallen. @jesskitchel/Instagram

“I just went from my heart,” Harrell told The Washington Post about what inspired him to leave the message.

In a sweet turn of events, anonymous Samaritans have been sending multiple packages with items from his Target and Buy Buy Baby registry lists to the UPS driver’s home. According to Harrell, he’s received as many as 15 packages in a day. “I can’t believe it all unfolded this way,” he said. “When I left the comment at the doorbell, I didn’t even expect to hear from them, and so many blessings have followed behind.”

Dallen Harrell is still in awe of the attention his act of kindness has received. @lghtsknn/Instagram

Harrell’s contributions have not gone unnoticed by UPS either — he was originally hired as a temporary seasonal driver but due to his viral success, has been offered, and accepted, a full-time driving job with the company, complete with his own route.

